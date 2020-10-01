The abundance of the holiday season is upon us. Envision the generous meals, beautiful celebrations, and generous gifts.

Shopping during the holiday season can be both difficult and time-consuming. The options available are so vast, that it’s hard to hone in on what the best gift is for every person on your list. Like most people, you buy for and receive gifts from several sources, including your friends, family, employer, and clients.

With some of the less personal relationships, it’s easy to resort to gifting the one item that is perfect for any occasion; the gift card.

Virtually every store, from corporate-owned to family-owned offers gift cards in value of your choice. It’s a phenomenal option when you want to give someone a gift, but you struggle with the knowledge of the intimate details of their preferences. Especially with employers and clients, the exchange of gift cards has become a commonplace method to offer an acknowledgment during the season of giving.

By the New Year, you may find yourself drowning in a pile of gift cards (and maybe a little bit of debt from overspending). It’s inevitable that during the time of the year when we want so much to give to others, that we may exceed the financial limitations we’ve set on ourselves. If you find yourself in this situation, there is a solution. Sell your gift cards for cash.

There are a number of ways you can sell gift cards online for cash; either check or PayPal. Throughout this article, we’re going to highlight all of your options and give you a perspective on the methods that will work best for your lifestyle.

Keep in mind that everyone has success in selling gift cards differently. So, try a few different ways and figure out what your most effective method is. When you do, let us know what you discovered; we’re always eager to learn more about the user interaction with the tools we’ve highlighted.

Where Can I Sell My Gift Cards?

One of the most important things to consider before selling your gift cards is how you want to receive your payment. Are you hoping for the instant gratification of PayPal or direct deposit? Or are you more of a paper check, in the mail type of person?

This may seem irrelevant to some, but to others the accessibility to their cash is important. Your unwanted gift cards are stacking up and it’s time to unload them. Googling “where to get cashback for my gift card” isn’t going to cut it this time. You need clear direction on how you’re going to sell your gift cards and what platform will give you the most money with the quickest turnover.

Once you’ve settled on this important facet, you can filter through your options.

Card Kangaroo

Card Kangaroo is the first option on your list as a good place to sell your gift cards. In order to complete the transaction, you must enter the card information on the Card Kangaroo website. From there, you will receive an offer for the amount the platform is willing to pay to take the card off your hands. You can choose to accept the offer you’re given, and you’ll receive a free shipping label to send your card to their mailing address. Once the company receives your card in the mail, they’ll release your payment via check or PayPal.

Currently, the Card Kangaroo platform advertises that it is not accepting gift cards in exchange for cash. The site states this is only the case while they alter some of their internal processes. While we don’t think the platform will change too much of their operating policies, be sure to check back, in the near future to confirm they continue to operate in the same manner as the past.

Clip Kard

Clip Kard requires their users to create an account and, like Card Kangaroo, will tell you upfront how much they’re willing to purchase your gift card for. Also, like Card Kangaroo, you must ship your cards into the mailing address provided. The site is a little scarce on information, so unless you’re willing to establish a user account, you won’t know how much your cards are worth, how your card payment distributes, or when you can expect to receive your payment.

From our experience, Clip Kard is a legitimate operation, and you’ll find consistency in your payment. However, be aware that you’re going to go into the situation a little blind, so make sure you’re comfortable with that.

GiftCard Granny

GiftCard Granny’s platform is multi-faceted, and we like it. They have a few options going on within their organization, and their user-friendly platform makes it easy for anyone to navigate what it is they want to accomplish while visiting the site.

What makes GiftCard Granny unique is that they help you find where you can sell your gift cards for the most cash in return. Additionally, you have the option to sell your gift cards in person at one of their select gift card exchange locations. For those that prefer personal interaction when making transactions, this may be the perfect fit.

Another positive attribute of the website is that they tell you which gift cards are the most profitable to sell. It provides a good reference point that allows you to understand exactly what value you can place on the card you’re trying to sell. It also offers a perspective on what cards will give you the most return in the future. This allows you to understand what potential cash you have in hand next time you receive a card that you’re unsure if you want to keep.

Raise.com

Raise puts the process of selling your gift cards in your capable hands. You post and set the price you want from your card, and you can accept or reject offers made to you.

You can adjust your price, as you see fit, and once your card sells you have the option to receive payment via direct deposit, PayPal, or a check.

CardCash

If you want to sell your gift card on CardCash it is direct and easy. Simply navigate to their website, select your card type, enter your current balance and receive information on the cash amount you’ll receive.

You also have the option to trade gift cards, which may enable you to receive 11% more on your gift card profitability. So, if you’re in the market for a specific gift card, you may be able to find the gift card you’re looking for and trade one of your unwanted cards for it.

GC Spread

Gift Card Spread is another site that puts you in the driver’s seat when you’re selling your unwanted gift cards. The difference with this site is that you actually make an offer to the platform for the amount you want to sell your card for.

GC Spread has the choice to accept or counter your offer, and you have the option to do the same if they counter your original price. They guarantee a response to your initial offer in 24 hours, fast-tracking the transaction so you have an answer in as little time as possible. From there, you enter your card information online and ship your card to their US location in Chicago. Once received, you’ll receive your payout.

Gift Card Bin

Gift Card Bin makes it clear that they want your business and they want to be the best gift card resale option for you. The difference between this platform and the others is that with this one you have to go to a physical location to resell your card.

So, in this attribute, it’s either a make or break situation. If there is a location near you, and you prefer to complete your resale in person then this is the perfect combination. However, if you’re not near a location and you don’t have an interest in allocating time to this endeavor, Gift Card Bin may be off the table.

Where Can I Sell iTunes Gift Cards?

Game Flip allows you to sell iTunes gift cards on their site and, in fact, it is one of their more popular resale items. Once you’ve created a user account, complete with login and password, you’re able to register your card within the platform and, hopefully, resell it.

Related: How to Earn Free Gift Cards

Where Can I Sell eGift Cards?

Cardpool is a fast, easy, and accessible option if you want to sell your gift cards. One of the key factors that make this site appealing is that you can sell your online gift card, also known as an eGift card. Some of their competitors don’t offer the option to sell eGift cards, so if you find you have an abundance, Cardpool is your best choice.

You can use Cardpool to sell a wide variety of gift cards, too. From Banana Republic, to Bed Bath & Beyond, to Home Depot, you’re able to find some of the best offers to sell your unwanted gift cards.

You have the choice to receive payment through a mailed check or with another gift card, and the site boasts that users receive up to 92% of the value of the card they sell. You can choose to accept the instant offer you receive from the Cardpool site, or you can wait it out to receive a better offer from a potential buyer.

Another option to consider for eCard sales is Gift Card Granny. While we did mention that they offer in-person locations for sales, the platform’s preferred sales method is online.

Where Can I Sell Amazon Gift Cards?

Amazon gift cards are amongst some of the most popular to sell. It’s understandable why. Amazon’s marketplace allows buyers access to a versatile array of products. It would be difficult to find someone who hasn’t used or heard of Amazon before. Whether you’re on the platform to find a gift, purchase outdoor sports gear, or you’re looking for a good book, Amazon has it.

Every one of the platforms mentioned above offers assistance reselling an Amazon Gift card. However, if you’re looking for money fast, you can offer to sell your Amazon Gift card to friends, co-workers, or your family members. We can almost guarantee that within your own personal network you’ll find a solid group of interested buyers.

Simply let them know you’re looking to sell your Amazon gift card for a discount, give them the card details (i.e.- the amount remaining on the card, expiration date, etc.) and let the bidding begin.

Related: How to Earn Free Amazon Gift Cards

Can I Exchange My Gift Cards?

As mentioned above, selling your gift card isn’t your only option. Several of the platforms we’ve reviewed offer the opportunity to exchange your gift card for another gift card. Therefore, if you have a Bath and Body Works gift card that you’re eager to get rid of you can hop on CardPool and find a card that more aligns with your interests or desires.

While this seems like an easy and logical solution, not all sites offer this service. That’s why it’s important that you know where you can accomplish trading your gift card online if you’re interested.

What are Other Options for Getting Rid of Unwanted Gift Cards?

Maybe you’re not as online savvy as you’d like to be and you’re looking for other options to rid yourself of your Target gift card. Or, you still want to earn cash, but the idea of stopping by the post office or shipping your card out via FedEx just seems like more effort than you’re willing to make.

Maybe you’re completely unconcerned with the idea of earning cash from your gift card, and you just want to assure that the card goes to good use since you have no use for it. Whatever the case may be, we have a solution for you.

Donate Your Gift Cards

Fundraising committees are always looking for donations for their upcoming events. Whether they’re looking for prizes for their charity bingo or they need some items to add to the upcoming silent auction, gift cards of any type are profitable options to generate income for a worthy cause.

If you happen to have a gift card to a popular retailer such as Sam’s Club or you have a Walmart gift card, a fundraising committee may use it to purchase supplies they need for an upcoming event.

Another option is to save your gift cards for an annual Angel Tree event. An Angel Tree is a holiday season charitable cause that requests specific gift cards that a family, and usually children, in need can use. Just make sure you check the balance and assure that the cards you’re gifting do not expire anytime soon.

Whatever method you choose, donating your card to a cause that you are passionate about is a way to purge the unused gift card, and give it to others.

Re-Gift Your Gift Cards

Your brother is a passionate gamer but you’re not into any sort of electronic system. Next time you receive a Gamestop gift card, consider saving the card for your brother’s birthday or next big promotion. It will be a thoughtful gift and will save you a little pocket change on the purchase of a gift.

Just be sure to double-check the denomination of the card and assure that you can transfer the balance to someone else if it is a digital gift card. Nothing is worse than re-gifting a card that has a zero balance or is unusable by the recipient.

Buy Supplies for Shelters

If you’re feeling particularly giving and want to put some effort into the situation, consider using your redeemable gift card to purchase items that you can donate to your local shelter.

While a gift card to the Apple Store may not come in handy for this situation, consider using Walmart, Amazon, or Sam’s club cards to buy toiletries that are useful to those in need.

Buy Products to Re-Sell Online

If you want to make some cash, but the resale value of your gift card isn’t cutting it, consider using your gift card to buy products that you can resell on Facebook Marketplace, eBay, or Craigslist.

While it may take more time and effort, it is another way for you to make the full value of your gift card back.

The Bottom Line

Let’s face it. The holiday season brings a lot of beautiful things, but unwanted gifts are not one of them. The good news is that of the unwanted gifts you could receive, gift cards, whether in the form of the plastic jungle or online egift card, are some of the easiest to make cash from.

If you’re looking for a place to start, try any of the sites we’ve listed about as a resource for your first resale attempt. All have a proven track record of being excellent places to sell your gift cards for cash and will provide you with plenty of payment options that fit your needs.