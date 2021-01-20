Sony's Santa Monica Studio, the developer of the acclaimed God of War series is working on something else aside from Kratos‘ next adventure. We know the team is currently developing the follow-up to 2018's God of War, but recently the company took to Twitter to announce that it's hiring for a “new unannounced title.”

Specifically, the studio is seeking an Art Director, meaning the new project is still early in development. Check out Santa Monica's tweet below.

🔥 HOT JOB: ART DIRECTOR 🔥 We are seeking an experienced Art Director for the development of a new unannounced title! If you’ve got what it takes to guide and inspire our team to deliver best-in-class visual quality, apply here 👉 https://t.co/HBV4G97OtI #SMSCareers #Gamedev pic.twitter.com/IkzVzcvCJV — Santa Monica Studio Is Hiring (@SonySantaMonica) January 19, 2021

In looking at the job description, there isn't much that hints towards what the upcoming project will be, but it seems like it will be ambitious — much like God of War before it. “We are seeking an experienced Art Director for the development of a new unannounced title” reads the job description. “Do you love collaborating to build genre-defining games? Join us as we embark on a new journey!”

The Art Director is required to “maintain art scope and focus of an ambitious vision, including refining the process for developing estimates, crafting efficient content, and establishing clear review gates.”

Santa Monica Studio is also hiring a Lead Gameplay Programmer, seemingly for the same unannounced project, and currently has 25 openings — though it's unclear how many of them are devoted to the new game.

The God of War sequel, which many are referring to as Ragnarok, was announced in September 2020 during the PS5 showcase and is in development for PS5. The possibility of a PS4 version hasn't been ruled out entirely, but the company hasn't confirmed if it will launch on any platform aside from PS5. The sequel is set for release in 2021 at an unspecified date.

With that in mind, we know of what several Sony first-party studios are developing. Guerrilla Games is currently hard at work on Horizon Forbidden West, Polyphony Digital is working on Gran Turismo 7, and Insomniac Games is creating the next Marvel's Spider-Man game. There are still many unannounced projects from Sony's first-party teams, but that means there will be lots of surprises to look forward to on PS5.

Source: Santa Monica Studio