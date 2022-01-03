A Guide to The 25 Safest Cities In America

Millions of Americans are considering moving, with an eye towards lower cost of living areas. While states like Florida and Texas received the lion's share of new residents in 2021, there's a lot of great cities out there across America to consider for a new hometown.

25 Safest Cities in America

Choosing the right place to live is a critical life choice. It can affect every single aspect of your life. Of course, money is important, but you also want to make sure your destination of choice is one of the safest cities in America. People often decide where they will live based on numerous factors, including cost-of-living (it's easier to be frugal in a cheaper place), promising business opportunities, good education, and weather (you may not want to spend every day hanging out inside).

Of course, one of the most significant factors is safety. People like to live in safe cities. The U.S. News and World Report analyzes FBI crime reports and creates a list of the safest cities in America. We took this list of the safest cities in America and did a bit of research on why each city is excellent and why someone would want to move there.

1. Portland, Maine

Portland is an excellent mix of sophisticated and unpretentious: a great mixture of artistic events and outdoor activities. This little city has an impressive dining scene, magnificent art institutions, and plenty of places to enjoy the scenic rocky coast. Forever tied to its maritime heritage, Portland maintained much of its 19th-century architecture and the trading and fishing settlement character since its establishment in 1632.

Portland may be small- it's only a three-mile-long peninsula, but it packs a lot into that space. Even in the less-trafficked areas, you'll find everything from cozy neighborhood eateries to bars and pubs serving craft beers on tap. There is so much to see and do in Portland, Maine's neighborhoods, and of course, Maine's natural beauty just can't be beaten.

2. Naples, Florida

Florida's white-sand beaches, extensive golf courses, and fishing, boating, and other water sports are all part of some of the attractions of Naples. In addition, Naples is home to more than 100 art galleries representing local artists, all dedicated to benefiting the community via visual and performing arts and education and numerous private and public museums featuring interactive exhibits to fine art collections.

Love to golf? Naples has the most golf holes per capita in the U.S., with more than 90 golf courses along Paradise Coast. Located in Southwest Florida, the Paradise Coast is a magical place where the Gulf of Mexico's sparkling water meets white sand, wild islands, and downtowns full of art and delicious food.

A 30-mile coastline borders Naples with beautiful beaches and gorgeous views, including legendary sunsets. The Ten Thousand Islands National Wildlife Refuge is the gateway to the Everglades. Colliers County takes its nature preservation seriously and has dedicated 80% of its county as a “green space” This means that visitors and residents have boundless open-air areas and beautiful wildlife and beaches to enjoy.

3. Worcester, Massachusetts

Located one hour to Springfield, Hartford, Providence, 90 minutes from Boston, Worcester is among the best cities in the U.S. to live in 2020, according to the U.S. News & World Report rankings.

Worcester is a great place to live, with average housing prices lower than the average in Massachusetts. In addition, its central location in Massachusetts makes it an option for those looking to commute. Worcester prides itself on having the best of small and large city benefits: there are quality public schools, good public transportation, and affordable housing.

4. Ocala, Florida

Also, a budget-friendly travel destination, Ocala has no shortage of big-city amenities—or small-town charm. Ready to leave work and worries behind and have fun in Ocala/Marion County- the horse capital of the world?

Jump into a crystal clear spring, zip line through trees, and explore endless trails. Treat yourself to delicious meals and enjoy a symphony orchestra and civic. Ocala is home to art and culture of all sizes, shapes, and types. A perfect example is the Appleton Museum of Art. A gift to the citizens of Ocala and then to the College of Central Florida, it is a significantly large museum for a city the size of Ocala. Since opening over three decades ago, it has hosted significant exhibitions featuring works by Rembrandt, Monet, and Charles Schulz, to name just a few.

Ocala has numerous lakes and rivers including, Lake Weir, the Ocklawaha River, Orange Lake, or the Rainbow River, and attracted visitors and residents alike to enjoy all forms of water transportation. Enjoy the water sports and the culture in this small city that is one of the safest cities in America.

5. Sarasota, Florida

Sarasota is considered one of the best places to live in Florida. Many young professionals and retirees choose to make Sarasota their home. In addition, it is an excellent place for families as the public schools in Sarasota are highly rated.

There are gorgeous white-sand beaches, diverse dining options, vibrant art and culture, and tons of shopping. Sarasota is one of the best places to visit for a beach vacation, but many people love living there all year long, as well.

It is most famous for the world-famous Ringling Museum of Art and a collection of excellent performing arts companies. They have an active community of artists and craftspeople, all coming together to create a unique vibe in the luxurious Florida sun.

6. Manchester, New Hampshire

Located in the Southern part of New Hampshire, Manchester is the largest city in New England. Manchester bills itself as a great combination of urban living with the beautiful and abundant perks of living like New Hampshire. It's pretty close to large cities like Boston and scenic opportunities such as White Mountain, so there is access to town and rural life.

There are excellent job and economic opportunities and beautiful parks, rivers, and of course, snow activities such as snowboarding in the winter. What more can you want out of a city? Not only is it one of the safest cities in America, but Manchester was also once ranked by CNN as the #1 city in the U.S. for Small Businesses, and Kiplinger rated it as the second-most tax-friendly place to live.

7. Boise, Idaho

Boise is not just the capital of Idaho but also the most populous city in that state.

Boise is another one of the safest cities in the U.S., with a great blend of nature and commerce. This city sits at the border of urban and rural life, combining the cultivated and the wild, the refined and the raw. If you enjoy both, then this is a great place to live.

Boise's affordability is one of its most attractive qualities, particularly housing costs. Compared to other metro areas in the Northwest, including Seattle and Portland, Oregon, Boise gives you more housing value for your dollar. Since Idaho has traditionally prioritized low taxes, the tax rate is relatively low. Additionally, there are significantly lower expenses in Idaho; for example, everything from car insurance to monthly energy bills is noticeably lower in Idaho than in the rest of the country.

8. Fort Myers, Florida

Fort Myers has high marks in numerous areas. For example, it was recently listed as one of 2020's fastest-growing cities, and with good reason. Also, U.S. News & World Report named Fort Myers the #2 best place to retire in their 2020-2021 rankings. In addition, Fort Myers came in as the #2 best place to retire in the United States based on affordable homes, low taxes, and high happiness and desirability ratings.

Not only does it rank well, but Fort Myers also boasts beaches, fishing, and shopping. Fort Myers is a fantastic family vacation spot, but its year-round residents love it for its amazing beaches, family-friendly attractions, and excellent Southwest Florida location.

9. Tampa, Florida

Tampa is a great place to live and work. A very affordable city, living is 5% lower than the national average. In addition, Tampa residents can easily walk or drive to grocery stores, restaurants, entertainment venues, and parks.

Tampa is located on Florida's Gulf Coast, a major business center with extensive cultural offerings, including museums. The attractions abound as well!

Busch Gardens amusement park has thrill rides and animal-viewing areas. Cuban and Spanish cigar plantation workers settled in the historic Ybor City neighborhood at the turn of the century, and the neighborhood is now a dining and nightlife hotspot.

10. Melbourne, Florida

In Melbourne, which is located in Brevard County, you'll find a lot of restaurants and parks, as well as one of Florida's best public schools. As one of Florida's best suburban places to live, there is a dense suburban atmosphere, and most residents own their houses.

As the economic engine of Brevard County, Melbourne is one of the area's busiest cities. In addition, Melbourne is a thriving metropolis with its downtown, subdivisions, art district, and retail spaces.

Located on the Indian River Lagoon, the Eau Gallie Arts District is known for its galleries and Foosaner Art Museum. In addition, the Rossetter House Museum & Gardens was restored to its 1908 appearance, giving a historical vibe to the city.

11. Port St. Lucie, Florida

Port St. Lucie is a city in southern Florida along the Atlantic Ocean. It also has diverse and beautiful wildlife. In the Port St. Lucie Botanical Gardens, you can view orchids, bamboo, native trees, butterflies, and hummingbirds. Mangroves line the Riverwalk Boardwalk. There are manatees, river otters, egrets, and alligators in the North Fork St. Lucie Aquatic Preserve, located southeast of the center.

Crime data, and Port St. Lucie officials themselves, have long touted the city as one of the safest large cities in Florida, and now a new survey concludes it's safer than most small towns.

12. Scranton, Pennsylvania

Scranton is a city in northeast Pennsylvania. With a low cost of living, Scranton is an excellent place. Residents are friendly and welcoming, and crime is low. Great shopping, great food, and excellent medical care are available. Scranton also boasts low taxes and available great housing.

Scranton has an economic, historical past that is still on display today. A century-old locomotive is located on a former rail yard known as Steamtown National Historic Site. In a restored 19th-century mill, the Electric City Trolley Museum features interactive exhibits and vintage trolleys. Nearby are the 4 Scranton Iron Furnaces, remnants of an iron factory from the 1800s. McDade Park is home to Lackawanna Coal Mine, including a train that descends into tunnels.

The T.V. hit-sitcom, The Office, was based in Scranton. While The Office takes place in Scranton, PA, the show was not filmed there. Nevertheless, Scranton has become famous for its fictional Dunder-Mifflin company, and fans of the show flock there to see the sights.

13. Boston, Massachusetts

Boston is a pretty famous city, but did you know that it is also one of the safest cities? The City of Boston, as it is officially known, is the most populous in Massachusetts and is the nation's 24th-most populous city.

Known for Fenway Park, The Boston Marathon, baked beans, and the bar from Cheers, Boston has numerous features that make it one of the best cities in America and the world. Unfortunately, Boston is also one of the most expensive cities in the U.S., with a significantly highest cost of living. However, the average salary is high as well.

Boston also has a wealth of historical landmarks; as one of the oldest cities in the U.S., there are many places history lovers can visit. So even if you don't move there, it is a great place to go as a tourist!

14. Lakeland, Florida

The city of Lakeland is located east of Tampa, Florida. There are many antique shops and early 1900s architecture in downtown's Munn Park Historic District. The city is known for its many lakes, including Lake Mirror, with its promenade and neoclassical Hollis Garden. In Lakeland, Florida, Southern College boasts the world's most extensive Frank Lloyd Wright architecture collection on one site.

Lakeland is a highly affordable place to live and eventually retire. The Lakeland sales tax is only 7.0%, and Florida has no state income tax. According to U.S. News, Lakeland, FL, is ranked #61 in the best places to live in the U.S. and is #18 in the best places to retire.

15. Daytona Beach, Florida

Located on Florida's Atlantic Coast, Daytona Beach is home to the Daytona International Speedway, hosting the legendary Daytona 500 NASCAR race. Driving is also permitted in certain designated areas on the hard-packed sand. In addition, there are free summer concerts on the Daytona Beach Bandshell, and the boardwalk has rides and arcades.

According to the U.S. News & World Report's list of the “125 Best Places to Live in the USA,” Daytona Beach ranks as one of the best places to live and retire in the USA.

16. Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem has big-city conveniences in a small-town setting where you can make yourself at home. Their rankings for job growth outlook and safety are among the best nationwide. In addition, there are endless sports, activities, entertainment, and community events to explore.

There's always something new to explore in Winston-walkable Salem's downtown, boasting more than 75 restaurants and 30 pubs and breweries. Just steps away from Winston-roots Salem's in Old Salem's renowned historic neighborhood, the Arts District, Innovation Quarter, and Industry Hill provide various cultural experiences to explore.

You can find everything from local crafts and stores to family-owned eateries and exceptional gourmet dining throughout town. In addition, Winston-Salem is the gateway to the Yadkin Valley Wine Country, which has over 70 wineries within a short drive of the city.

17. Lancaster, Pennsylvania

You may not have heard of Lancaster, PA, but have you heard of Amish Country? They are the same. Lancaster, PA, is home to one of the largest Amish populations in the United States. Lancaster is known for its rolling hills, beautiful farmland, and relaxing life.

There's no denying that Lancaster is a beautiful, safe and affordable place to live. It has a pretty nice mix of everything, and it offers a lot of opportunities to enjoy the great outdoors. It is very close to New York City and Washington DC, and with its proximity to other towns, corporate offices of major corporations like Glaxo Smith Kline and Vanguard are within one hour.

When you visit Lancaster, PA, you'll experience a countryside steeped in history, art, creativity, fun, and most importantly, Pennsylvania Dutch Country hospitality. When you live in Lancaster, PA, you will enjoy that and much more.

18. Huntsville, Alabama

Huntsville, located in the Appalachian region of northern Alabama, is the largest city in the state. Known as Rocket City, Huntsville, Alabama, is the site of the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center, and the United States Army Aviation and Missile Command. As a result, there are many job opportunities available in these sectors.

Huntsville was ranked third in the 25 best places to live in the U.S. for the 2021-2022 year. The U.S. News and World Report said the 25 cities they selected to offer the best combination of jobs, desirability, cost of living, and quality of life. The town of Huntsville jumped up 12 spots as it was ranked number 15 in 2020.

19. Allentown, Pennsylvania

Allentown is a city in eastern Pennsylvania mainly known for its historical significance. However, many museums and historical landmarks give this city its unique charm.

The most famous historical landmark located in Allentown is the Liberty Bell. During the American Revolutionary War, the Liberty Bell (then known as the Pennsylvania State House bell) was hidden successfully from the British. A full-size replica of the famed bell, as well as a mural about its history, can be found at the Liberty Bell Museum.

Besides all these historical features, Allentown is one of the safest cities in the U.S. Besides these historical features, their violent crime and property rate is significantly lower than the national rate.

U.S. News & World Report has named Allentown one of the Top 100 Best Places to Live in the United States. On the 2017 Best Places to Live list, Allentown was ranked 79th out of the top 100 metropolitan areas in the United States, with high marks in quality of life, job market, value, desirability, and net migration.

20. Salisbury, Maryland

Salisbury, Maryland, is a quiet city quickly becoming one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S.

Salisbury is regarded as one of the best places to live in the United States. The Salisbury metro region was recently ranked No. 95 in U.S. News & World Report's “best places to live” list. Salisbury also came in 26th place for “best locations to retire,” 16th place for “fastest-growing places,” and 20th place for “safest places to live,” which is why it's on this list!

Despite the sad destruction of many of the city's 19th-century colonial structures by fires, numerous centuries-old structures exist today and are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

21. Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, just north of Denver, is a lively town with local cafes, pubs, and boutiques. 1800s residences, a vintage trolley, specialty stores, and restaurants in the Old Town historic district. An interactive science, history, and wildlife display, as well as a digital dome theater, are available at the Fort Collins Museum of Discovery.

As for living there? Livability placed Fort Collins No. 1 on its “Top 100 Best Places to Live” in 2020, as well as No. 4 on the “10 Best Places to Raise a Family.” And this is not a new phenomenon; It has made the Livability list consistently since 2015. In addition, Fort Collins has a solid school district, making it a favorite among families.

Fort Collins is often referred to as the Craft Beer Capital of Colorado. But, did you want to know why? It is home to more than 21 craft breweries!

22. Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay is considered one of Wisconsin's best places to live. Living in Green Bay offers residents a dense suburban feel, and most residents own their homes, which is good to know if you are planning on moving there. Many families and young professionals live there. They enjoy the urban feel with the many gorgeous parks in the city.

Do you want to know what else is in Green Bay? The Green Bay Packers football team and The National Railroad Museum.

23. Ann Arbor, Michigan

Located west of Detroit, Ann Arbor is home to the sprawling University of Michigan, known for its research programs. Ann Arbor is considered one of the best places to live in Michigan. Many young professionals live in Ann Arbor, and the public schools in Ann Arbor are highly rated, which attracts families.

The Ann Arbor area is well-known for its international cultural offerings. Ann Arbor, a long-established artist community, is home to renowned galleries, museums, arts non-profits, and theatrical and musical organizations, all of which present local, regional, and international artists.

24. Eugene, Oregon

Eugene is a city in Oregon on the Willamette River. Eugene residents enjoy a combination of urban and suburban living, with most residents renting their houses. Eugene is home to many young professionals, and the city's public schools are rated higher than the national average, attracting young families.

Eugene is known for its outdoor recreation, bicycle and hiking trails, organic farming, politically engaged citizenry, and commitment to the arts. It is home to the University of Oregon, Lane Community College, and three private universities.

25. Santa Rosa, California

Santa Rosa, California's famous Wine Country's central city, is located in Sonoma County, with most of the top wineries and vineyards right in your backyard and many more just a short drive away. Santa Rosa was just listed as one of the best cities in California and is considered a great place to live.

Santa Rosa is an ideal city for young professionals as well as seniors. In addition, its location and quality real estate have made it one of the most attractive places in the country, being only 55 miles north of San Francisco and 40 minutes from the nearest beach. The liberal-leaning city has an excellent public school system, making it perfect for families.

Is Your New Hometown One of These Cities?

You're sure to find something to fit your lifestyle and budget within one of these safest cities in America. So take a family vacation to one of these towns and see if it could be your new hometown.

