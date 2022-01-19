25 Romantic Getaways in the U.S. That Combine History, Luxury and Serenity

When planning romantic getaways, you're looking for a place that hits all the high notes. America's historic hotels provide just that – a special atmosphere for couples looking to spend time together and enjoy what some of our country's best hotels have to offer.

25 Romantic Getaways at America's Historic Hotels

When you're planning romantic getaways you're looking for a place that has it all to dazzle your loved one. It might surprise you that Historic Hotels of America feature all the things you're looking for in a special couples trip either close to home or in a tropical paradise. From beautiful architecture to lush gardens, stunning views, best-in-class golf, opulent service, and world-class dining, this list of 25 resorts across the country offer something for everyone.

Image Credit: Historic Hotels of America.

The Buccaneer – US Virgin Islands

This U.S. Virgin Island resort has been a favorite for romantic getaways for generations. Its iconic building, sweeping Caribbean views, and gentle winds draw couples from all over the world. The old Sugar Mill on the hilltop overlooking the resort and the Caribbean Sea creates a special ambiance for an intimate private dinner.

Image Credit: The Buccaneer.

The Omni Homestead Resort – Virginia

The Omni Homestead Resort in the countryside of Virginia has been drawing guests for special getaways for centuries. Built in 1766, this elegant iconic resort on 2,000 acres hosted 23 U.S. presidents and the who’s who of society who flocked to the resort and area for its infamous hot springs.

The beautiful dining room has been a part of The Omni Homestead experience for over a century and includes handcrafted chandeliers, an impressive domed ceiling, and huge windows. The Homestead team can schedule the band to play your special song while a photographer records the moment.

Image Credit: Historic Hotels of America.

Inn at Perry Cabin – Maryland

Fans of the movie Wedding Crashers already know the gorgeous views of this luxury hotel featured in the film. The most romantic spot at this historic hotel is the gazebo on The Pointe, which overlooks a lovely vast expanse of water that is generally filled with boaters enjoying the Chesapeake Bay. The gazebo on The Pointe offers spectacular views of sunrise and sunset, as well as romantic moonlit evenings.

Image Credit: Inn at Perry Cabin.

The Willard InterContinental – Washington D.C.

If you're not comfortable traveling right now, place the Willard Intercontinental on your list for a December romantic getaway. The Willard's iconic Christmas tree in the lobby and holiday ambiance is one of the most romantic settings in the city. The hotel glows brightly in all of its holiday decorations and it's a lovely festive romantic vacation.

Image Credit: Willard Intercontinental.

Omni Royal Orleans – Louisiana

The Omni Royal captures what makes New Orleans so unique. At La Riviera, the Rooftop Pool Bar, you can enjoy a relaxing afternoon together. At night enjoy The Observation Deck, located on the top of the hotel, with a spectacular view of the city, the mighty Mississippi River, riverboats, and iconic Jackson Square.

Image Credit: Omni Royal.

Grand Hotel Golf Resort & Spa – Alabama

Since 1847, couples have enjoyed romantic getaways at The Grand Hotel, named one of America's best large historic hotels in 2019 by Historic Hotels of America. After a significant renovation, couples can now retire to a peaceful environment on the private beach and pool cabanas.

Image Credit: Historic Hotels of America.

Mohonk Mountain House – New York

Mohonk Mountain House is a sprawling Victorian castle perched on top of a mountain with a private lake. The Sky Top Tower is a must-see for hikers, with panoramic views of the Shawangunk Cliffs and Catskills Mountains, as well as an excellent vantage point of Lake Mohonk. The all-inclusive nature of the resort makes it not only a luxurious but easy to plan getaway.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Grand Hotel – Michigan

For 135 years, the Grand Hotel's iconic front porch has provided guests with breathtaking views of the Straits of Mackinac and the Mackinac Bridge. If you're looking for romantic getaways that combine luxury and top-notch golf, this Michigan island resort is for you.

Image Credit: Historic Hotels of America.

Jekyll Island Club Hotel – Georgia

The Jekyll Island Club Resort is a Queen Ann-style castle with Southern charm. With sweeping Spanish moss and hundred-year-old live oaks, the Georgia island transports couples back in time to the opulence of millionaires.

Image Credit: Jekyll Island Club Resort.

Hotel del Coronado – California

The Hotel del Coronado's lovely Victorian architecture and beachfront location provide all the romance you need for a dreamy romantic Southern California vacation. Couples' ability to create their own romantic bonfire with a full menu of fireside foods and beverages is just one of the Hotel del Coronado beach resort's highlights.

Image Credit: Hotel Del Coronado.

Ledges Hotel – Pennsylvania

The stunning Ledges Hotel is a popular choice for lovers' getaways all year round. The historic 1890's Bluestone structure overlooks the natural waterfall and river gorge from the top of Paupack High Falls. However, one of the most romantic places at Ledges Hotel in Hawley is its tiered decks overlooking the natural waterfall and river gorge. Grab a cup of coffee or cocktail and enjoy quality time together while listening to the sounds of the falls.

Image Credit: Ledges Hotel.

Moana Surfrider – Hawaii

Moana Surfrider is a romantic getaway for couples celebrating milestones or simply looking to appreciate all that Hawaii offers. Lush, natural settings abound with gentle breezes, fragrant flowers, and crystal blue waters. The 120-year-old resort's unique one-of-a-kind rooms with open lānai and views of Waikiki Beach receive high praise from guests. So leave those high-rise resorts behind and enjoy old-school charm combined with the Aloha spirit at this historic boutique hotel.

Image Credit: Moana Surfrider.

The Southern Hotel – Louisiana

The Southern Hotel is full of places for romantic moments. The ballroom is ideal for a fairytale dance, and its courtyard is perfect for sharing a cup of coffee before sunrise. The garden path is the most popular romantic location of all. The trail winds through a maze of ancient trees to the pool is delightfully hidden away. Under a trellis, mossy bricks meander through a little green world.

Image Credit: The Southern Hotel.

Hotel Boulderado – Colorado

For more than a century, Boulder's Hotel Boulderado has been a popular choice for Colorado couples looking for Rocky Mountain elegance. The lovely balcony landing of the historic lobby's stunning cantilevered cherrywood staircase is one of the most popular photo spots at the luxury resort.

Image Credit: Hotel Boulderado.

The Hermitage Hotel – Tennessee

The Hermitage Hotel is the essence of luxury, historical mystique, and southern hospitality, as well as the ideal backdrop for your romantic getaway in Nashville. The legendary vast lobby at Tennessee's only Five Star hotel ( and a National Historic Landmark ) offers couples a unique location for a special vacation.

Image Credit: Hermitage Hotel.

Bear Mountain Inn – New York

The historic Bear Mountain Inn is located within the gorgeous Bear Mountain State Park, a 5,025-acre space on the West Bank of the Hudson River. It's a short drive away from New York City, but you'll feel a world away. Many couples enjoy celebrating their anniversary with a stroll through the zoo, a trek, or a romantic fireside dinner at Restaurant 1915, named after the year the Inn opened.

Image Credit: Bear Mountain Inn.

La Fonda on the Plaza – New Mexico

La Fonda on the Plaza Hotel is one of the southwest's 4-diamond hotels. With luxury rooms and the magnificent hotel's exclusive Fireworks Suite, you'll enjoy a special Santa Fe romantic getaway.

Image Credit: La Fonda on the Plaza Hotel.

Francis Marion Hotel – South Carolina

The Francis Marion Hotel is located in one of the South's most romantic cities, Charleston. There are many romantic possibilities, from a horse-drawn carriage ride to a lovely walk beneath moss-covered oak trees. Historic charm, sweet touches, and one of the best food scenes in America, it's a great destination for a couples getaway.

Image Credit: The Francis Marion Hotel.

The Terrace Hotel – Florida

The Terrace Hotel's most iconic romantic spot is the Terrace Grille, which serves exquisite cuisine in a historic atmosphere. The dining area has a lovely cypress ceiling with antique chandeliers, large arched windows throughout, and even a view of Lake Morton. Conveniently located in between Tampa and Orlando, it's an easy weekend romantic getaway for locals.

Image Credit: The Terrace Hotel.

InterContinental Mark Hopkins – California

The world-renowned sky-lounge on the 19th floor of the InterContinental Mark Hopkins offers a nearly 360-degree view of San Francisco, the Golden Gate Bridge, Marin Headlands, Alcatraz, and Fisherman's Wharf. The Top of the Mark is much more than simply a bar to residents and tourists worldwide. It's a landmark, a tradition, and an unforgettable experience for your next couple's getaway.

Image Credit: Wikimedia/seligmanwaite.

Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa – California

The only comprehensive luxury resort in Sonoma Wine Country, the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa, features championship golf, geothermal pools, a world-class spa, and gourmet dining. A bottle of wine and champagne are offered to every guest upon arrival, setting the stage for a luxurious stay.

Image Credit: Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa.

The Don CeSar – Florida

The Don CeSar, built-in 1928 to resemble a Mediterranean-style castle along the St. Pete beachfront, was once the playground for celebrities. It continues to enchant and wow visitors today with service reminiscent of the Gatsby era. This iconic resort combines European grandeur, seaside beauty, and twilight sunsets with the enchantment of yesteryear.

Image Credit: The Don CeSar.

The Hotel Hershey – Pennsylvania

The Hotel Hershey is a sweet, romantic retreat, known for its refinement, service, and amenities. The Hotel Hershey is built on the foundations of the love story of Milton S. Hershey and his wife, Catherine. The lovely Fountain Lobby, with a painted sky on the ceiling, is available for guests to relax and enjoy during a special getaway.

Image Credit: Historic Hotels of America.

Royal Palms Resort & Spa – Arizona

Royal Palms offers a peaceful environment with lush greenery, vibrant flowers, and rustic accents. The resort grounds include a few secret spots, such as Camelback Vista and Cervantes Patio, tucked away from the main walkways for more intimate moments at the base of Camelback Mountain.

Image Credit: Royal Palms Resort & Spa.

Mauna Kea Beach Hotel – Hawaii

For more than 50 years, Mauna Kea Beach Hotel's suites have been a long-sought-after romantic destination on Hawaii's big island. The brilliant sunset hues and the rolling blue surf of the Pacific Ocean complete this picturesque scene in Hawaii. Kauna'oa Bay sets the stage for the Hawaiian romantic escape of couples' dreams.

Image Credit: Mauna Kea Beach Hotel.

