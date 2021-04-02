2020 brought the return of the great American road trip. Hitting the road to get away from it all and explore new places has never felt more thrilling. These trips offer an adventure for everyone from stunning coasts to epic mountains or even music and bourbon trails. If you have a weekend, a week, or a month, there's a trip for you. Whether you're looking for roads less traveled or a cheaper way to vacation, here's The Most Iconic Road Trips in Every State to inspire your next holiday.

1. Alabama’s Mobile to Fort Morgan

Mobile is less than two hours from the white sand beaches of the Gulf Coast and is perfect for a weekend road trip. Once you hit Gulf Shores, you're on island time. Explore the 32-mile long peninsula of sugar-white sand beaches, watch for dolphins, fish, or visit the 200-year-old Fort Morgan.

2. Alaska’s Anchorage to Seward

Alaska is a regular destination on people's bucket lists. Whether you're looking to extend a cruise or prefer road trip vacations, driving the Seward Highway is awe-inspiring. From Anchorage, the Highway passes between the shoreline and Chugach Mountains' giant peaks. Along the route, take your pick of National Heritage areas to explore and immerse yourself in the history of the determined people who have lived in this land.

3. Arizona’s Phoenix to the Grand Canyon

While you could drive this stretch in about 4 hours, give yourself a week to explore all its beauty. From Phoenix, head north to the Montezuma Castle National Monument. Next, spend two or more days in Sedona to explore the 1.8 million-acre Coconino National Forest, a stunning mix of red rocks and pine forests. Enjoy Flagstaff's college culture and star gazing at Lowell Observatory. For a grand finale, explore the South Rim of The Grand Canyon 90 minutes away.

4. Arkansas’ Hot Springs to Eureka Springs

Between Hot Springs and Eureka Springs are four Arkansas towns to explore, so take your time to see all the state has to offer. From the state capital Little Rock to Fayetteville and the 1 million acres of The Ozark National Forest, there's a lot to see, history to take in, and Southern food to enjoy.

5. California’s San Francisco to San Diego

California's Pacific Coast Highway is perhaps the most famous road trip in America. Enjoy all that California has to offer over a 600-mile two-week trip. Explore large cities like San Francisco and Los Angeles, small towns like Cambria and Manhattan Beach. Savor Santa Barbara wine country, magnificent mountains of Big Sur, the glamour of Hollywood, and the opulent beach towns of Orange County. End your trip with the picture-perfect weather and family-friendly attractions of San Diego.

6. Colorado’s National Parks Loop

Colorado is blessed with four of our country's National Parks. This epic road trip allows you to see Rocky Mountain, Mesa Verde, Great Sand Dunes, and Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Parks and stunning sites like Red Rocks Canyon and Garden of the Gods near Colorado Springs. Start and end in Denver not only for the convenience of their international airport but a bustling downtown and craft beer scene.

7. Connecticut’s Greenwich to Stonington

This coastal highway road trip is perfect for a long weekend, whether you live in the region or expand a New York City vacation. Popular stops include charming towns like Fairfield, Bridgeport, New Haven, Niantic, and New London. Fans of the cult classic movie “Mystic Pizza” can enjoy a slice at the real-life parlor where the film got its name.

8. Delaware’s New Castle to Fenwick Island

Explore the entire length of the state on this 100-mile road trip. In New Castle, hop on the Bayshore Byway, a scenic two-lane road that hugs the Delaware river and bay. Stop in historic Dover for lunch or snacks before exploring the tranquil small towns far away from the interstate. At the end of the byway, take Highway One to beloved shore towns Rehoboth, Dewey, and Bethany Beach.

9. Florida’s Miami to Key West

One of the most iconic road trips in America takes you from a vibrant multicultural city to the edge of the world, U.S. Route 1 Mile Zero, the southernmost point in the continental United States. The 150-mile Miami to Key West drive includes the over-water Seven Mile Bridge linking towns and islands in the Florida Keys. Take your time stopping at award-winning beaches, state parks, and fabulous restaurants before arriving in Key West.

10. Georgia’s Atlanta to Helen

As you leave the urban sprawl of Atlanta, you'll experience “the real Georgia” of rolling hills, valleys, and mountains. Stop at Amicalola Falls State Park with incredible vistas, hiking, fishing, waterfalls, and a chance to step foot on the Appalachian Trail. On your way to Helen, make sure to stop in history-rich Dahlonega. Helen, one of the most popular destinations in Georgia, is a mini-Bavarian alpine village and the gateway to the Chattahoochee River, perfect for tubing.

11. Hawaii’s Paia to Hana

The Road to Hana day trip is one of the most popular activities on Maui for a reason. This 52-mile journey allows you to explore an undeveloped portion of east Maui that feels like the Hawaii of yesteryear. From a “Half Hana” to a full 12 hour day, plan your Road to Hana stops to famous sites like Keanae Peninsula, Wai'anapanapa State Park, world-famous Hamoa Beach Pipiwai Trail located in Haleakala National Park. The Road to Hana is about enjoying the journey, not reaching the final destination, so don't forget to stop at infamous food stalls like Aunt Sandy’s Banana Bread and Coconut Glen’s.

12. Idaho’s Swan Valley to Ashton

The Teton Scenic Byway road trip is perfect for fall foliage, the spring bloom of wildflowers, or the annual summer balloon festival. This 70-mile drive has stunning views of the Teton Mountains, skirts nearby Targhee National Forest, a geotourism excursion in Driggs, and year-round activities at Grand Targhee Resort.

13. Illinois’s Cave-in-Rock to Cairo

Add what Teddy Roosevelt called “the world's most beautiful drive” to your vacation bucket list. The Ohio River Scenic Byway runs next to the Ohio River and puts the best of Southern Illinois on display. Destinations include Shawnee National Forest, historic small towns, various recreation areas like Garden of the Gods, Rim Rock, Glen O'Jones Lakes, and Cave in the Rock State Park.

14. Indiana’s Sand Dunes to Tippecanoe

Perfect for a weekend, this road trip features seven state parks offering soaring sand dunes, lakeside relaxation, and rugged hiking. Start at Indiana Dunes State Park and explore Lake Michigan, Pokagon State Park, Chain O'Lakes, Prophetstown, Ouabache, Potato Creek, and Tippecanoe State Park. Whether you live in Chicago or nearby South Bend, it's an excellent staycation road trip.

15. Iowa’s New Albin to Keokuk

The Great River Road National Scenic Byway runs parallel to the Mississippi River through the length of the state. A perfect trip for outdoor enthusiasts or history buffs, this 328-mile drive features stunning vistas, quaint river towns, limestone bluffs, and the history of the people living there for thousands of years.

16. Kansas’ Canton to Ellsworth

The Prairie Trail Scenic Byway is an 80-mile road trip full of scientific landmarks, historical sites, cultural experiences, and fun activities. Highlights include the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge and Buffalo Tour, Kanopolis Reservoir State Park, Smoky Hill Wildlife Area, Marquette Pioneer Trail, Coronado Heights Bluff, Valkommen Rail Trail, and Broadway RFD, the state's longest-running outdoor theater.

17. Kentucky’s Louisville to Lexington

Few things are more iconic in Kentucky than bourbon, so why not explore the state on a Bourbon Trail road trip? After enjoying Louisville travel to Shepherdsville, home of Jim Beam, historic Bardstown, the Bourbon Capital of the World, Lebanon, the home Maker’s Mark, and Danville, the birthplace of Kentucky. You’ll be rewarded at the end of your trip with the scenery of Woodford County and the historic Woodford Reserve Distillery outside of Lexington. Whether you have a designed driver or join day trip tours, stay safe along the Bourbon Trail.

18. Louisiana’s New Orleans to Lake Charles

A perfect add-on to a NOLA visit, this short road trip illustrates a more diverse side of Louisiana. First, stop in Baton Rouge for lunch at the famous Louie's Cafe and explore the capital city, home to LSU. Continue to Avery Island, home of Atchafalaya National Wildlife Refuge and The Tabasco Factory. In Lafayette, learn about exiled French Canadian settlers, the forefathers of Louisiana Cajuns at the Acadian Cultural Center, and enjoy James Beard award-worthy chicken and waffles at The French Press. Plan to stay a night, or two, in Lake Charles.

19. Maine’s Kennebunkport to Acadia National Park

While it's small in size, plan a week-long road trip to experience the state's extensive coastal beauty. Start in Kennebunkport to see why this small town attracts celebrities like The Kennedys and Taylor Swift. Continue to Portland to explore the iconic Head Light and Fort Williams Park. On your way to Acadia, stop in Camden for lunch. Plan to spend two days in Acadia National Park to explore its 47,000 acres.

20. Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay Loop

Far away from the suburban crowds of Bethesda and Baltimore, enjoy a weekend road trip on the Chesapeake Country Blue Crab Byway. Explore lower Eastern Shore historic towns and quaint villages on a scenic 210-mile stretch. Along both the Chesapeake Bay and Atlantic Ocean routes, you'll have many chances to enjoy local Maryland Blue Crab dishes. Fans of the movie Wedding Crashers might want to add Saint Michaels to their itinerary and book at night at the real Inn at Perry Cabin.

21. Massachusetts’ Boston to The Berkshires

Whether you're off to see the fall foliage, a summer show at Tanglewood, or skiing at Jiminy Peak, explore the countryside of Massachusetts and vibrant small towns. From hiking trails at Mount Greylock, featuring the highest peak in the state, to the MassMOCA in North Adams, the entertainment of Great Barrington, or fine dining in Lenox, it's perfect for a long weekend or even a week.

22. Michigan’s Standish to Mackinaw City

This coast road trip on the historic Heritage Route US-23 puts the best of the Sunrise Coast on display. You don't have to travel far to feel like you're visiting another world. As you drive along Lake Huron's coast, there are miles of beautiful beaches, lighthouses, bike trails, and remnants of mysterious shipwrecks. Plan to stop at Tawas Point State Park to experience one of Michigan's best beaches, Au Sable, for a day of fly-fishing, kayaking, and the quiet of the oceanfront forest, Shipwreck Alley in Harrisville State Park, and bike riding, swimming, and picnicking in Ocqueoc Falls.

23. Minnesota’s Park Rapids to Winona

Follow the Mississippi River across the state for a 600-mile journey through cities, country, and everything in between. Stop first at Itasca, a 32,000-acre state park with more than 100 lakes. Consider staying in the Brainerd area, known for its hundreds of lakes and legendary resorts. Continue to St. Cloud for its granite Quarry Park Scientific area, The Twin Cities for epic views of meeting rivers, and end in Winona, an art lover's mecca.

24. Mississippi’s Hernando to Woodville

For music lovers, U.S. Highway 61 or The Blues Highway is sacred as it gave birth to the roots of modern music. Whether you want to leave your troubles behind like blues artists or just pack up and go, you can experience the history of the blues in the places where it was born. This route is marked with Mississippi Blues Trail signs across city streets, cotton fields, train depots, cemeteries, nightclubs, and churches. Make sure to stop at The Birthplace of the Blues Dockery Farms, GRAMMY Museum® Mississippi in Cleveland, and the various birthplaces of your favorite blues artists.

25. Missouri’s St. Louis to Joplin

Experience Americana at its finest by taking a road trip on our most famous Highway – Route 66. Missouri, the show me state, has plenty to offer from National Forests, museums, retro drive-ins, and all the neon and kitsch of yesteryear. While not the famed Rosebud Motel, you can stay in some of the original route 66 hotels like the Wagon Wheel, the Best Western Route 66 Rail Haven, and the 1939 Boots Court Motel. Leave time to explore the Mark Twain National Forest, The Meramec Caverns, Route 66 State Park, and the Route 66 Museum in Lebanon.

26. Montana’s Bozeman to Yellowstone

While you could do this drive in one day, savor all that Big Sky country has to offer over a weeklong road trip. Start in Bozeman, the adventure capital of the Northern Rockies. Drive south to Big Sky Resort, a four-season mountain destination. Lastly, Continue to West Yellowstone, a convenient base for exploring Yellowstone National Park. Give yourself at least two full days to explore all of its beloved 2 million acres.

27. Nebraska’s Odell to Scott’s Bluff

Travel along the Oregon National Historic Trail to see the beauty of Nebraska and learn what life was like for those early settlers who traveled the same land. There are over 60 historical mile markers and museums to explore during this road trip. Consider stops at Rock Creek Station State Historic Park, Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center, Lincoln County Historical Museum, and Chimney Rock, one of the most noted landmarks along the Oregon Trail.

28. Nevada's Red Rock Canyon to Lake Mead

While some never leave Las Vegas during their vacation, consider a road trip or series of day trips to see the natural beauty of Nevada. Whether you base yourself in a Vegas resort or stay outside The Strip, Red Rock Canyon, Valley of Fire, and Lake Mead are all bucket list-worthy attractions. See for yourself why these otherworldly sites were the filming locations for faraway lands in movies like Star Trek.

29. New Hampshire’s White Mountain Trail Loop

Explore the 100 mile National Scenic Byway White Mountain Trail on a fall foliage road trip. In the words of New Hampshire resident Robert Frost, consider taking the road less traveled. Take your time exploring waterfalls, covered bridges, and endless overlooks that put the rainbow of fall foliage on display. Start at White Mountains Visitor Center, continue to Franconia Notch State Park, and Crawford Notch State Park with stunning views of Mount Washington and the Presidential Range.

30. New Jersey’s Ellis Island to The Delaware Water Gap

While most people only know The Jersey Shore, the congestion of The New Jersey Turnpike, or towns featured in The Sopranos, the garden state actually has a wide range of destinations and natural beauty. Take a road trip across New Jersey and explore South Mountain or Watchung Nature Reservations, The Lakota Wolf Preserve, George Washington’s Headquarters in Morristown, and quaint downtowns like Denville. Consider a relaxing and quiet weekend in a Bed and Breakfast in the countryside of western New Jersey.

31. New Mexico’s Ohkay Owingeh to Las Cruces

Whether you're a foodie, a historian, or an outdoor enthusiast, this road trip has it all. The El Camino Real National Scenic Highway traverses the length of the state. Take a week to enjoy the cities (and food) of Albuquerque and Santa Fe, as well as the historical sites of 16th-century Spanish explorers. Explore White Sands National Park, Sevilleta National Wildlife Refuge, and the 1.6 million acres of the Santa Fe National Forest.

32. New York’s Albany to Niagara Falls

Take a week-long road trip covering the length of the Empire State. Start in the state capital to experience America's Main Street before visiting quaint towns and farms on your way to Syracuse. It's a large city and college town in one chock full of museums, shops, amusement parks, and a zoo. Next up is family-friendly Rochester with The Strong National Museum of Play and boat rides on the Erie Canal. Continue your road trip by driving along Lake Ontario to witness where the lake meets the Niagara River. Enjoy a day exploring Niagara Falls, one of the most famous waterfalls in the world.

33. North Carolina’s Cumberland Knob to Heintooga Overlook

Travel the Blue Ridge Parkway through the whole state right to the edge of Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Plan a week-long road trip to experience the variety of attractions North Carolina has to offer. From Cherokee life, agricultural history, Southern Appalachian culture, the largest home in American, and some of the world's oldest mountains, there's something for everyone. Explore the beauty of Grandfather Mountain, Pisgah National Forest, and trendy Asheville, home of The Biltmore Estate.

34. North Dakota’s Washburn to Stanton

Travel the route of Lewis and Clark along the Sakakawea Scenic Byway and Missouri River Valley. Retrace their incredible journey while learning about the people who've lived in this land for centuries. Plan for stops at Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center, Knife River Indian Villages National Historic Site, Cross Ranch State Park, Fort Clark State Historic Site, and Fort Mandan Historic Site.

35. Ohio’s Cleveland to Cincinnati

Give yourself time to explore the major cities of Ohio on this road trip. Start in Cleveland to enjoy the shore of Lake Erie and visit the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Continue South to Columbus for their arts & food scene and beautiful botanical gardens. En route, stop in Dayton to visit their Art and Air Force Museums. Make sure you leave two days in your final destination. Cincinnati is the largest metro area in the state with history, art, architecture, children's museums, and a zoo.

36. Oklahoma’s Talihina to Heavener

Take a week to explore all the destinations and historic towns along the Talimena National Scenic Byway. Plan day trips and hiking excursions in Ouachita National Forest and Queen Wilhelmina State Park. For white water enthusiasts, enjoy the Ouachita, Mountain Fork, Caddo, and the Cossatot Rivers‘ adventures. Don't miss the 1,000-year-old Viking carvings in the stunning Heavener Runestone Park.

37. Oregon’s Portland Loop

The Columbia River Gorge Highway connects some of our county’s most stunning sites. Stop first at Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area with beautiful vistas, trails, and 90 waterfalls. At the Washington state border, the Columbia River Gorge will take your breath away. Take the windy drive up to Sandy River and stop at Crown Point Vista House for an incredible view of The Gorge. As you continue, make sure to visit Multnomah Falls, one of the most visited sites in the Pacific Northwest. As you return to Portland, explore Benson and Ainsworth State Parks, Eagle Creek hiking trail, and the town of Hood River, a favorite with kiteboarders.

38. Pennsylvania’s Philadelphia to Longwood Gardens

Take a Winter Break road trip to explore Pennsylvania's small towns and their magical Christmas light displays. Enjoy the historical and family-friendly activities in Philadelphia and then head out on a 700-mile road trip to Longwood Gardens, Candy Cane Lane, and Koziar's Christmas Village. Send a couple of nights at HersheyPark’s Sweet Lights, an amusement park extravaganza.

39. Rhode Island’s Watch Hill to Newport

This is a perfect weekend-sized road trip to see all that coastal Rhode Island has to offer. Start at Watch Hill, the southernmost point in the state, and snake your way through quintessential New England towns. Rhode Island's coast contains beautiful historic lighthouses scattered on gorgeous peninsulas, islands, and cliff sides like Point Judith Lighthouse. In Newport, stay a night, or two in luxurious resorts, tour historic mansions and enjoy award-winning restaurants.

40. South Carolina’s Greenville to Charleston

While you could drive this stretch of the state in three hours, take your time traveling from the mountains to the coast. Start in Greenville and enjoy a portion of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Continue to Caesars Head State Park and hike along Raven Cliff Falls Trail. As you make your way out of the mountains, stop in Columbia, the capital city. Next, plan for a day in nearby Congaree National Park and Lake Marion. This road trip ends in Charleston, one of the most popular vacation destinations in America. Leave time to enjoy some of the best restaurants in South Carolina and all the history of the state's oldest city.

41. South Dakota’s Wall to Rapid City

This summer, consider taking a long road trip through South Dakota’s rolling prairies, twisting mountain roads, and iconic American monuments. Start at historical Mount Rushmore and Crazy Horse Memorial. Next, jump on the Badlands Loop Scenic Byway to check another National Park off your bucket list. See sacred Bear Butte State Park as you make your way to Mount Rushmore and Crazy Horse. End your trip in Rapid City, a vibrant town with outdoor festivals and summer concerts.

42. Tennessee's Nashville to the Smoky Mountains

With a music capital, amusement parks, foodie havens, history, and the most visited national park in the country, it's no wonder so many Americans are flocking to Tennessee. This 200-mile road trip starts in the entertainment-rich Nashville, the country music capital of the world. Next, drive to Knoxville with stops in Old City and Mead's Quarry. Before entering Great Smoky Mountains National park, enjoy a day in family-friendly Pigeon Forge, home to Dollywood Amusement park. Its neighbor city, Gatlinburg, is a perfect base to explore half a million acres of the Smoky Mountains.

43. Texas’s New Braunfels to Austin

This hill country road trip is perfect for a staycation or long weekend timed to the early spring bloom of bluebonnet flowers. Take your time traveling from New Braunfels to Bandera, the Cowboy Capital of the World. Enjoy the views and recreation in the Frio and Sabinal River Gorges. Kerrville, the home of bluebonnet fields and its neighboring small towns, are perfect for lazy day exploration.

44. Utah’s Torrey to Bryce Canyon

If there's a Million Dollar Highway, it must be on your bucket list. It features two national parks, one national monument, a national forest, and a stunning state park, all with million-dollar views. While the Highway is under 150 miles long, leave at least a week to explore all the otherworldly sites in this portion of the state.

Start on Capitol Reef Scenic Drive to reach the first of many, National Parks in Utah. Explore Larb Hollow Overlook, Burr Trail in Long Canyon, and Lower Calf Creek Falls. Continue to the town of Escalante, home of Grand Staircase with 1 million acres of mind-boggling geological formations. Don't skip over Kodachrome Basin State Park. It's so vibrant it was named after the popular color photography film. End this epic road trip in Bryce Canyon National Park's Mossy Cave Trail, often overlooked by the crowds.

45. Vermont’s Brandon to Goshen

Witness the stunning fall foliage of Vermont on the West-Central Mountains & the Appalachian Gap Loop. This 100-mile route passes through Green Mountain National Forest, Lake Dunmore, and ten quaint, welcoming towns. If you're looking to stay for the weekend or longer, make lodging reservations well in advance for this popular fall road trip destination.

46. Virginia’s Arlington to McGaheysville

If you're planning a vacation to Washington, DC, add a Shenandoah Valley road trip to your itinerary. As you head west, stop at the historic Manassas National Battlefield Park, Skyline & Luray Caverns. Stay for a weekend at family-friendly four-season resorts and explore Shenandoah National Park. Or check out the Shenandoah Spirits Trail featuring more than 45 vineyards, craft breweries, distilleries.

47. Washington’s Seattle National Parks Loop

Whether you live in the Seattle area or are visiting the city on vacation, find time in your schedule for this road trip to see some of the Pacific Northwest's most awe-inspiring sites. From Seattle, travel north along the coast to Bellingham, your base for exploring nearby Mount Baker. Continue to North Cascade National Park, Stevens Pass, and Cascade Valley. Next, explore all that White Pass Scenic Byway offers, like Mount Rainier National Park and Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument, before returning to Seattle.

48. West Virginia’s Charleston to White Sulphur Springs

Travel 180 miles of The Midland Trail National Scenic Byway to see stunning vistas, experience thrilling outdoor adventures, and learn the history of the people who lived in these hills for centuries. Jump on U.S. Route 60 in the capital city of Charleston and snake your way through the mountains to Hawks Nest State Park, with panoramic views and white water rafting. Fayette County offers fishing, horseback riding, and world-class rock-climbing. Continue to Greenbrier Valley's limestone landscapes, farms, historic sites, and quaint towns. End your journey with a stay at The Greenbrier, a National Historic Landmark and world-class resort that has hosted half our country's presidents, royalty, celebrities, and guests from around the world since 1778.

49. Wisconsin’s Madison to Prairie du Chien

Explore 100 miles of the Lower Wisconsin River countryside on the Wisconsin Scenic Byway. One hour west of Madison is Taliesin, Frank Lloyd Wright's sprawling estate with a national historic landmark designation to honor our country's most famous architect. Follow the Wisconsin River to the town of Boscobel with one of the best River Outing tour companies in the region. You can book an excursion for a couple of hours or even days. End your road trip in Prairie du Chien, a town established in the 1800s. Make sure to visit Wyalusing State Park 500 feet above the river for stunning views.

50. Wyoming's Beartooth Pass to Yellowstone

Did we save the best road trip for last? The Beartooth Highway, a National Scenic Byway, is thought to be the most scenic drive in the United States. While less than 100 miles across Northeast Wyoming, this 80-year-old road draws global visitors to its diverse environment, family-friendly wild west cities, and breathtaking scenery. Set next to epic mountain ranges are endless glacial lakes, national forests, waterfalls, and fantastic wildlife. You can experience the highest and most rugged mountain areas in the continental United States from your car. Leave time to explore Custer, Gallatin & Shoshone National Forests, and the Crown Jewel of America's National Park System – Yellowstone.