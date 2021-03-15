You're probably sick of hearing about the potential of an enhanced Nintendo Switch system that's supposedly in the works. However, a new report from Bloomberg seems to not only point to the existence of a revised Nintendo Switch — but one that will launch in 2021. Nintendo has lofty goals for fiscal year ending March 2022, but this new Switch console will likely bolster sales, allowing the company to reach its goals.

According to Bloomberg, Nintendo plans to sell 250 million pieces of software by March 2022. This number, in and of itself is high, but when compared to software sales of previous years, seems even more unlikely — unless Nintendo has something up its sleeve.

For context, let's look at Nintendo's software sales over the past few years.

As you can see in the chart above, Nintendo has recently peaked at 205 million software sales in 2020, thanks to monstrous releases like Animal Crossing: New Horizons and other evergreen titles like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Not only that, but 2020 was one of the company's biggest year in terms of software sales — even surpassing 2008 which included behemoth releases like Mario Kart Wii and Wii Fit.

For FY2021, either Nintendo's forecast is way off, or the company has a major software lineup planned for the next 12 months — along with the supposed release of the enhanced Switch model. According to Serkan Toto from game consultancy Kantan Games Inc., “Nintendo will need to start the next fiscal year without Animal Crossing and the pandemic, but that will be offset by a much stronger blockbuster software lineup and new hardware.”

The new Nintendo Switch revision is said to include an OLED display and enhanced processing for better visuals and performance. According to Bloomberg, this console is scheduled to launch “in the latter half of” 2021 at an unspecified date.

Bloomberg – Nintendo forecasting record software sales next FY. Expecting 250+ million sales from "a series of marquee games" and a new OLED Switch with enhanced graphics launching second half of year

– Much of this year's game lineup is still unannouncedhttps://t.co/7OS7FKGmI0 — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) March 15, 2021

Despite the lofty goals for FY 2021, many analysts believe software sales would decrease. Bloomberg's own Matthew Kanterman predicts hardware sales will decrease within the next year, stating “With or without an upgraded Switch, Nintendo’s hardware sales would probably decrease in the year from April.”

While 2021 has a lot in store for Nintendo Switch such as the release of games like Mario Golf: Super Rush, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, New Pokémon Snap and more, it seems unlikely the company will reach their goal of selling 250 million pieces of software without a major lineup or something else to bolster the sales.

Source: Bloomberg