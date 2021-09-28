Review: ‘Wonderful Women of the World’ Highlights Real-Life Superheroes

You might remember the buzz last year surrounding DC Comic’s Wonder Women of History, featuring a collection of stories curated by Laurie Halse Anderson. It never did make its way to shelves, but it is back and better than before. Wonderful Women of the World is an unforgettable anthology that shines a spotlight on real-world heroes. Just as Wonder Woman has been an inspiration for the past eighty years, these women have been inspirations for people around the world due to their compassion and fairness.

Wonderful Women of the World Highlights Real-Life Superheroes

If you read the initial news about Wonder Women of History then you may recognize that several of the women’s stories are now being told by new authors and illustrators. Additionally, some of the women which were previously set to be included are not in this solicitation. While I’m sad that we didn’t get to see stories about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Tig Notaro, Rashida Tlaib, and Elizabeth Warren there are eighteen wonderful stories filling the pages of this graphic novel.

Some of the women highlighted in Wonderful Women of the World include Ada Lovelace, Marsha P. Johnson, Malala Yousafzai, Serena Williams, and Ruth Bader Ginsburg to name just a few. The graphic novel is split into five parts featuring inspirational women who exemplify these traits: strength, compassion, justice, truth, and equality.

Wonderful Women of the World is filled to the brim with beautiful artwork and sincere interpretations of key moments in these women’s lives that shaped not only their experiences but had a major impact on our lives. From pushing for societal changes to fighting for equality to making major scientific discoveries — these women are deserving of so much more than just a single short story within an anthology.

Anderson clearly set out with a very clear vision when she began curating this collection and she and each and every one of these writers and artists achieved something worthy of the Wonder Woman moniker.

Check out which stories you can find inside of Wonderful Women of the World:

Beyoncé – Writer: Mikki Kendall / Artist: A D’Amico

Edith Windsor – Writer: Amanda Deibert / Artist: Cat Staggs

Francisca Nneka Okeke – Writer: Sheena Howard / Artist: Laylie Frazier

Greta Thunberg – Writer: Kami Garcia / Artist: Igzell

Judith Heumann – Writer: Marieke Nijkamp / Artist: Ashanti Fortson

Khatijah Mohamad Yusoff – Writer: Amanda Deibert / Artist: Hanie Mohd

Keiko Agena – Writer: Sarah Kuhn / Artist: Lynne Yoshii

Leiomy Maldonado – Writer: Magdalene Visaggio / Artist: Alexis Williams

Malala Yousafzai – Writer: Son M. / Artist: Safiya Zerrogui

Marcia Barbosa – Writer: Corinna Bechko / Artist: Anastasia Longoria

Mariana Costa Checa – Writer: Melissa Marr / Artist: Marcela Cespedes

Mari Copeny – Writer: Olugbemisola Rhuday-Perkovich / Artist: Sharee Miller

Marsha P. Johnson – Writer: Jadzia Axelrod / Artist: Michaela Washington

Naomi Watanabe – Writer: Jodi Houser / Artist: Michiums

Ruth Bader Ginsburg – Writer: Lilah Sturges / Artist: Devaki Neogi

Ellen Ochoa – Writer: Cecil Castellucci / Artist: Carina Guevara

Serena Williams – Writer: Danielle Paige / Artist: Brittney Williams

Teara Fraser – Writer: Traci Sorell / Artist: Natasha Donovan

Wonderful Women of the World is out today.