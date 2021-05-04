Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters Alpha 1 is the prelude to a five-issue miniseries event that lays the groundwork for Boba Fett’s hunt to track down one carbonized Han Solo, which he misplaced en route to Jabba's Palace.

If you had told me a year ago that I would stop everything to read a review copy of a Boba Fett-centric comic book, I would have laughed you out of the room. But after the critical success of Charles Soule’s work on The Rise of Kylo Ren and the double-hitter of Zoraida Córdova’s The Empire Strikes Back: From a Certain Point of View story and Robert Rodriguez’s reintroduction of Boba Fett, as played by Temuera Morrison’s in The Mandalorian — I was ready. I was so ready.

I have been highly critical of past interpretations of Boba Fett in the comic books, and while Soule’s Fett is every bit the intimidating and violent notorious bounty hunter we know, even in the prelude there’s a bit of dry mirth in the dialogue that reminds me of Morrison’s Boba Fett.

Soule very quickly drew me into War of the Bounty Hunters with two simple panels: Boba Fett choosing his father’s name to fight under and reflecting on the loss. That one simple narrative choice did more for me than any past Boba Fett comic.

Steve McNiven’s art and Laura Martin’s coloring matches with the grit and menace that we have come to expect with Boba Fett stories. The action sequences are visually engaging and they show off the full power of a bounty hunter like Boba Fett as he fights to the death in a battle arena.

With Soule’s tease on StarWars.com that this comic run would show Boba Fett “going up against some of the heaviest hitters in the galaxy. It’s Jabba the Hutt. It’s Black Sun. It’s Darth Vader. And a bunch of others — factions and so on.” I’m left wondering if we might see these characters tied into future stories.

While some Star Wars fans may lament over stories that retroactively “fill-in-the-blanks,” I feel hopeful about the trajectory of War of the Bounty Hunters and what it may set up as we approach the premiere of Star Wars: The Bad Batch this winter.

War of the Bounty Hunters will tie-in with Marvel’s Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back era comics, including: Star Wars, Bounty Hunters, Darth Vader, and Doctor Aphra. The prelude, Alpha 1 is out May 5th, with the first issue arriving June 2nd.