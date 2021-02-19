WandaVision has fully entered the 21st century with “Breaking the Fourth Wall,” transforming the show’s tone into a delightful mix of Modern Family and Parks & Recreation as Wanda and Vision grapple with the fallout of last week’s episodes.

Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) has “a case of the Mondays” or does she? Wanda starts out the episode visibly depressed, which is reconfirmed by the mid-episode commercial. Not only is she depressed, but she can’t seem to figure out why her house keeps changing around her and she can’t control it. Luckily, she has her friendly next-door neighbor Agat— Agnes (Kathryn Hahn) to sweep in and take the boys away so she can have a day to herself.

WandaVision Episode Seven Reveals All

Vision finds Darcy (Kat Dennings) on the newly-created fairgrounds, quickly snapping her out of the Hex-trance so he can get some answers about what’s going on. Darcy catches Vision up about his origins, life, death, second death, and everything else in between — which also served as a great catch-up for audience members who may not be as well-versed in Vision’s backstory as hardcore fans.

As Vision and Darcy try to make their way back home to Wanda, but find themselves met with a myriad of obstacles along the way that leads Vision to believe that Wanda doesn’t want him to get home to her. Am I the only one who swooned when Darcy commented on how Wanda and Vision belong together?

On the outside of the Hex, Jimmy (Randall Park) and Monica (Teyonah Parris) learn that Hayward does indeed have insidious plans with Vision’s body. Monica employs the help of a few rogue S.W.O.R.D agents who are loyal to her and her mother’s memory (a surefire sign that Hayward hasn’t been above board) to find a way back through the Hex. Of course, their plans fall apart and Monica opts to run head-first through the barrier.

Last week we learned that Monica had been changed from entering and exiting the Hex twice, but now she’s fully changed and it is glorious. As Monica pushes her way through the barrier, she hears the voices of her mother, Carol, and her younger self — which creates the perfect superhero-getting-her-powers moment. As she emerges, her eyes glow blue and she sees the world in a new light. Now the question is, which moniker will she take on? Is she Proton? Pulsar? Spectrum? Perhaps we’ll find out in Captain Marvel 2.

Monica makes her way to Wanda, who seems surprised to be facing off with someone who also has powers. She tries to convey the information she’s learned about Hayward’s plans for Vision’s body, but Agnes interferes and you have to wonder if she’s also keeping Vision away from Wanda too. After all, she knows that Vision is aware that something is amiss in Westview.

Agnes takes Wanda into her home, where the boys are mysteriously missing, and Wanda ventures down into Agnes’ basement just as the aspect ratio begins to change. Beneath Agnes’ innocuous suburban home is a labyrinth of old stone, vines, and… magic?

Fans, if you have been speculating about the true architect of Wanda’s false reality, this week’s episode should have been a satisfying experience. Well, maybe only if Agnes was at the top of your prime suspect list. In the last few minutes of the episode — and in a clever fashion — Agatha Harkness’s evil deeds are revealed to the audience to the tune of some Munster-like music.

Yes, she did kill Sparky.

What does it mean? If Wanda hasn’t been in control all along, what’s Agatha’s end-game? Agatha Harkness isn’t an evil character in the comics, but she seems to have some deeply sinister intentions for Westview. What happened to the twins? Is Ralph her rabbit

Señor Scratchy? I don’t trust rabbits, so maybe he’s the big bad. Why is she doing this to Wanda? Was Pietro real or entirely created by Agatha?

So. Many. Questions.

Unfortunately, that’s where the episode wrapped up this week, leaving us all dangling over the edge of something. If you didn’t stick around for the daunting “Please Stand-By” credits, turn it back on for a glimpse of Monica and Pietro.

WandaVision episode seven has laid the groundwork for a jaw-dropping and heart-pounding pair of final episodes, which are sure to set the scene for the upcoming Marvel movies.