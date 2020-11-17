Twenty-seven years ago, The X-Files premiered on Fox. The series garnered a massive following of sci-fi fans who were just as invested in Mulder and Scully, as they were in the strange and unusual supernatural stories.

While Mulder and Scully may have closed their final case in 2018, fans of the series can still delve into Agent Mulder’s own FBI files. If you are a fan of The X-Files who is looking to get your hands on additional material from the X-Files universe, you won’t want to miss out on this book.

This hearty book has page-after-page of stylized case files, newspaper clippings, mugshots, redacted government intel, and grizzly crime-scene photos. As you read through the faux case reports, you may stumble upon a handful of easter eggs, pulled directly from iconic X-Files episodes. You can find the full transcript of Eugene Victor Toom’s polygraph test from the first season’s “Squeeze” episode, the full menu from Big Top Diner from the second season, and so many other pieces of tie-in material that is sure to thrill any X-Files fan.

Like Mulder, you may find yourself obsessively combing through the book to see if the truth really is out there. Paul Terry has outdone himself with this collection of fifty of the most fascinating X-Files cases, sure to delight X-Files fans and cryptophiles alike.

Look Inside The X-Files: The Official Archives

Another enticing aspect of The X-Files: The Official Archives is that many of the additional backstories and materials included come directly from series creator, Chris Carter, as well as contributions from popular series writers like Frank Spotnitz and Vance Gilligan.

Unlike other books of this style, The Official Archives book is a believable collection. The handwritten notes, documents, and scribbles feel less like a mass-produced collectible book and more like authentic props stolen from the set of The X-Files. You’ll find yourself trying to turn pages and pick up images that aren’t actually real. It is truly a one-of-a-kind book.

If you’re looking to binge through The X-Files on Hulu, you may want to pick up a copy of The X-Files: The Official Archives to add to the viewing experience.

You can purchase The X-Files: The Official Archives from Abrams for $50.