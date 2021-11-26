Review: ‘The Wheel of Time’ Episode 4 “The Dragon Reborn”

If you thought that the first three episodes of The Wheel of Time were compelling enough to pique your interest, then the fourth episode—”The Dragon Reborn”—will be what convinces you to commit fully to Amazon Prime’s ambitious new fantasy series.

At the start of the episode, audiences are introduced to the False Dragon, Logain Ablar (Alvaro Morte), and the scene provides a brief glimpse into his backstory, revealing what occurred prior to when he was apprehended by the Aes Sedai. Up until this point, very little has been shared about the Dragon Reborn, outside of what Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) has shared with the five young adults that she believes might be the Dragon Reborn. The manifestation of his madness is very intriguing as well, as it is shown as two sinister wispy black shadows whispering in his ears.

For those who are unaware of Robert Jordan’s novels, the series does a great job at providing the right amount of information and worldbuilding, never overwhelming audiences with new and complex details about the world. In particular, the manifestation of Logain’s madness (which occurs to most men who tap into the One Power) is neatly paralleled to the declining mental state of Mat (Barney Harris) as he, Rand (Josha Stradowski), and Thom (Alexandre Willaume) make their way to the White Tower.

Perhaps the most compelling part of “The Dargon Reborn” is the slowly forming friendship between Nynaeve (Zoë Robins) and Lan Mandragoran (Daniel Henney). I could have easily watched an entire episode of them sitting around the fire with the other Warders talking or fighting alongside one another. These quiet moments between them had me fully hooked, but it was the final moments of the episode that has me even more excited about where these two are headed in the future. I’m a sucker for a good romance and Lan and Nynaeve have all the hallmarks for what I look for in a ship.

At the Aes Sedai camp, we are also introduced to Kerene Nagashi (Clare Perkins) and her Warder Stepin (Peter Franzen) who share a deep connection that is tragically severed by Logain when he attempts to break free from the magic keeping him caged. They really served as the emotional anchor point for this episode and Franzen, in particular, acted it out to perfection.

The weakest aspect of the episode came in the form of the journey that Egwene (Madeleine Madden) and Perrin (Marcus Rutherford) are taking with the Tinkers. While this does serve as a reprieve for both of them, and is undoubtedly leading to a much bigger incident down the line, their story wasn’t the focal point of “The Dragon Reborn.”

The fourth episode of The Wheel of Time laid the groundwork for the remaining episodes of the season and introduced viewers to many new concepts within this realm. They skillfully introduced the relationships between the Aes Sedai and the Warders, both through words and through showing that connection. Similarly, they smartly choose to both show and tell the side effects of men who touch the One Power—through both Mat and Logain.