Review: ‘The High Republic: Showdown at the Fair’ is a Charming Entry Point For Young Readers 

The High Republic: Showdown at the Fair is the illustrated tie-in book for The Rising Storm, much in the same way that The Great Jedi Rescue was released a few months after Light of the Jedi. The book is a beautifully illustrated depiction of the events that occurred on Valo when the Nihil wreaked havoc during the celebrations at the Republic Fair.

The High Republic: Showdown at the Fair is a Charming Entry Point For Young Readers

Showdown at the Fair was written by George Mann, a newcomer to The High Republic, but certainly not a newcomer to Star Wars. In addition to the Myth & Fables books, Mann also co-wrote Life Day Treasury with Cavan Scott (who penned The Great Jedi Rescue).

Peter Antonsson lent his talented illustration skills to the book, bringing to life the colorful merriment that took place on Valo, as well as Burryaga—the Wookiee Jedi—as he faces off against the Nihil. Stellan Gios, Bell Zettifar, and his charhound Ember also make brief cameos in beautiful illustrations of some of the action they were part of in the novel.

Showdown at the Fair is the perfect book for anyone who needs a little extra assistance when imagining the events from The Rising Storm. Mann brings his own approach to this section of the novel, approaching it through Burryaga’s viewpoint, bringing young readers into the action through a character they may be able to release to.

The twenty-four-page story also comes with two pages of stickers, perfect for decorating your laptop or—like I have—keeping them right where they are within the pages of the book. You will have your pick of Burryaga, Stellan, Bell, and even Nihil stickers this time around. I hope that the next wave of High Republic-era stories follows the same pattern that The Great Jedi Rescue and Showdown at the Fair have done. Both books have been such charming inclusions within The High Republic by two very talented authors. I also hope that Mann has the opportunity to pen more stories within this era, if not within the mainline of novels, perhaps in a comic or tie-in story like this.

Showdown at the Fair is on sale now.