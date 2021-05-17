If you spent the weekend watching Netflix’s newest animated feature, The Mitchells vs. The Machines, then you are in for a treat with the newest art book from Abrams collection of The Art of Books.

The Art of the Mitchells vs. The Machines is an In-Depth Look into the Best of Animation

The Art of The Mitchells vs. The Machines is filled with over 200 pages of cover-to-cover artwork that captures all of the wonder, whimsy, and heart of the Sony Pictures Animation film. If you are a fan of animation or someone who loves to look deeper into how your new favorite film came together, then this book is a must-have. There are 400 full-color illustrations that reveal so much about the hard work that goes into creating an animated feature with the gravitas of The Mitchells vs. The Machines.

While you may have been drawn to The Mitchells vs. The Machines for its star-studded voice cast, this book gives well-deserved respect to the masterful artistry of the creatives behind the film’s creation.

Renowned journalist Ramin Zahed has created a book bursting at the seams with content that you will not find anywhere else. The Art of The Mitchells vs. The Machines will bring you a one-of-a-kind look into the character design, concept art, and how the film was pieced together with exclusive commentary from the directors Michael Rianda and Jeff Rowe.

Go behind the scenes with the Head of Story Guillermo Martinez and learn about how the story was crafted; discover facts about inspiration with the Art Director Toby Wilson; see the hard work that goes into breaking apart robots with Alan Hawkin, the Head of Character Design; and see all of the early concept art that helped the creatives create the Mitchells and the world around them.

The Art of The Mitchells vs. The Machines captures the essence of the family, keeping family at the heart of the story. That includes Director Michael Rianda’s mother, Debbie Rianda providing the forward for the book.

When you’re watching the movie, you miss so many of the little details while you’re caught up in the wonder and beauty of the scenes. The Art of the Mitchells vs. The Machines allows you to slow down and take in all of the hard work that went into creating the film. You will spend hours flipping through the pages taking in all of the fun tidbits and absorbing all of the hundreds of early concept art, renderings, storyboards, and hard work that you otherwise would never see.

I am not an artist, but I had a tangential knowledge about the work that goes into creating a feature-length animated film, both The Art of the Mitchells vs. The Machines reinforced the respect and awe that I have for the entire creative team behind animated projects.

Art of the Mitchells vs. The Machines comes out May 21st