The highly sought-after Art of Star Wars books are not just limited to the immersive films and television shows brought to us by Lucasfilm, they also include gems like The Art of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. While we may not all be able to jump on the nearest starship and journey to Batuu anytime soon, you can bring home the magic of the happiest place on earth with Amy Ratcliffe’s latest edition to the Art of Star Wars collection.

ArtOfSWGE p038

TIE FIGHTER GARRISON A V02 Gindraux

Explore Batuu with never-before-seen concept art that brings to life every corner of Galaxy’s Edge and shows how Walt Disney Imagineering’s placemaking works to manifest and develop large-scale worlds that create unforgettable experiences for Star Wars fans. 

ArtOfSWGE p054

ALCATRAZ AERIAL LAYOUT V01 “There was going to be an idea of an ancient temple, but then that got reduced. We turned it into a more carved and reductive space. This is a place the Resistance could set up an outpost and go into catacombs and former living and storage places.” Tiemens

The Art of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge contains 250 pages of full-color concept artwork, sketches, blueprints, photographs, and interviews that showcase the hundreds of thousands of hours that go into creating life-sized Star Wars locations. From the Millennium Falcon to the Garrison Village, Oga’s Cantina and Savi’s Workshop, to the droid technology and Cast Member costuming, this book is bound to have behind-the-scenes information to appeal to every type of theme park and Star Wars fan out there.

ArtOfSWGE p047 BottomRight

MEGNUS HOLOCHESS V02 Domachowski

While the artwork is a visual masterpiece, some of the best parts of The Art of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge comes from the narrative interwoven between sketches and photographs. For instance, there are interviews with creative executive Pablo Hidalgo that highlights some of the interconnectivity between Savi’s Workshop and Rogue One.

ArtOfSWGE p071 Top

WALKERS SHOT 1 Mais, Lee “We had three AT-ATs [digital] models from Star Tours. We were able to get those three models from ILM, and then a lot of the effort for a piece like this is basically laying out where they are in the physical world. So in addition to sort of just composition for the concept art piece, it’s ‘How does this really work in our attractions?’

Perhaps one of the best aspects of the book is the awe-inspiring artwork for the Halcyon, the upcoming Galactic Starcruiser that will fully immerse guests into the world of Star Wars at the Walt Disney World Resort. The artwork is a fever dream for any Star Wars fan who has spent their life imagining what it might be like to board a starcruiser and set off across the Galaxy among “the opulence of Canto Bight.” The artwork alone brought tears to my eyes as I flipped through the pages, imagining my very own Star Wars dream come true.

ArtOfSWGE p129

THE COLLECTOR V01 McCaig
“This might have been the first character Iain McCaig sketched for us. I remember saying, ‘I want a character that’s an Ithorian. I want him to be kind of evil, but right on the edge. He’s smarmy. He’s super old. When you come in his shop, it kind of smells a little bit. That’s his character.’ And we never really changed it much from this, other than Doug giving us some direction on dialing in the look of an Ithorian.” Beatty

The Art of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge allows you to bring home a piece of Batuu, whether you are a regular visitor to the Outpost or longing for your own adventure to take flight, this book will instill you with the spark of hope that so many of us look for in the happiest place on earth.

The Art of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is written by Amy Ratcliffe and features a foreword from Imagineering creative executive Scott Trowbridge. You can pick it up for $40 on April 27th

The Art of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

40.00
The Art of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
10

Bring home the magic of Galaxy's Edge

 10.0/10
Books

About the Author

Maggie Lovitt

Managing Editor of Entertainment

Maggie is the Managing Editor of Entertainment for Your Money Geek and a lover of all things Star Wars and pop culture. She is a freelance writer, podcaster, and a member of the Screen Actors Guild.

View All Articles