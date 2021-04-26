The highly sought-after Art of Star Wars books are not just limited to the immersive films and television shows brought to us by Lucasfilm, they also include gems like The Art of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. While we may not all be able to jump on the nearest starship and journey to Batuu anytime soon, you can bring home the magic of the happiest place on earth with Amy Ratcliffe’s latest edition to the Art of Star Wars collection.

Explore Batuu with never-before-seen concept art that brings to life every corner of Galaxy’s Edge and shows how Walt Disney Imagineering’s placemaking works to manifest and develop large-scale worlds that create unforgettable experiences for Star Wars fans.

The Art of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge contains 250 pages of full-color concept artwork, sketches, blueprints, photographs, and interviews that showcase the hundreds of thousands of hours that go into creating life-sized Star Wars locations. From the Millennium Falcon to the Garrison Village, Oga’s Cantina and Savi’s Workshop, to the droid technology and Cast Member costuming, this book is bound to have behind-the-scenes information to appeal to every type of theme park and Star Wars fan out there.

While the artwork is a visual masterpiece, some of the best parts of The Art of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge comes from the narrative interwoven between sketches and photographs. For instance, there are interviews with creative executive Pablo Hidalgo that highlights some of the interconnectivity between Savi’s Workshop and Rogue One.

Perhaps one of the best aspects of the book is the awe-inspiring artwork for the

Halcyon

, the upcoming Galactic Starcruiser that will fully immerse guests into the world of

Star Wars

at the Walt Disney World Resort. The artwork is a fever dream for any

Star Wars

fan who has spent their life imagining what it might be like to board a starcruiser and set off across the Galaxy among “the opulence of Canto Bight.” The artwork alone brought tears to my eyes as I flipped through the pages, imagining my very own

Star Wars

dream come true.

The Art of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge allows you to bring home a piece of Batuu, whether you are a regular visitor to the Outpost or longing for your own adventure to take flight, this book will instill you with the spark of hope that so many of us look for in the happiest place on earth.

The Art of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is written by Amy Ratcliffe and features a foreword from Imagineering creative executive Scott Trowbridge. You can pick it up for $40 on April 27th.