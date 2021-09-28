Review: ‘Teen Titans: Beast Boy Loves Raven’ Brings Raven and Gar Together in Nashville 

Kami Garcia and Gabriel Picolo are back with another thrilling installment in the newly minted Teen Titans graphic novel series and the culmination of Teen Titans: Raven and Teen Titans: Beast Boy. Where the first two graphic novels focused on coming-of-age stories for the protagonists, Gar and Raven are both on the path to something bigger than either of them or their coming-of-age stories.

Teen Titans: Beast Boy Loves Raven Brings Raven and Gar Together in Nashville

Following the events of Raven and Beast Boy, Gar and Raven took off from their respective families in search of a man named Slade who they were both set to meet up with in Nashville. Gar is entirely unaccompanied on his trip, aside from his monkey companion Kong, but at least Raven has her foster sister Max shadowing her movements. If you haven’t caught up with Teen Titans: Raven, Max is an original character created for the series and she is Raven’s foster sister who is gifted with being able to see the dead, as well as summon them from their graves (which does come into play in Beast Boy Loves Raven).

By chance, Gar and Raven cross paths with each other multiple times before they give in and spend their time hanging out, sightseeing around Nashville while they wait for their respective meetings. While they bond over unshared secrets, the pair grow close to one another. What is Teen Titans if not a gateway for the precious relationship between Gar and Raven?

Another ship comes into play in Beast Boy Loves Raven and it was entirely unexpected and just as fun. When Gar and Raven get taken by Adeline Kane (Slade Wilson’s ex-wife from the older comics, but more like his grousing accomplice in this) Max meets Damien Wayne who was also supposed to meet up with Slade, but he was watching from above when Kane and Wilson’s goons kidnapped Gar and Raven.

Max and Damien had instant chemistry and I’m so glad Kami Garcia took hold and explored it within the confines of the graphic novel. I’m hopeful that these two will turn up in the next story, especially with where the story ended in this one.

I did struggle a little with believing that these four teenagers were running around Nashville, completely unsupervised, renting cash-only motel rooms and hanging out at restaurants at night. Then again, this is a world where all four of those teenagers have supernatural abilities to some degree so I guess it makes sense.

Overall, it’s clear that Kami Garcia is having a blast playing with these familiar characters and breathing her own life into them, in tandem with Gabriel Picolo’s gorgeous artwork, Teen Titans: Beast Boy Loves Raven is a must-have for Teen Titans fans.

Teen Titans: Beast Boy Loves Raven is out today.