Review: ‘Stargirl’ Season 2 Premiere Sees New Heroes & Villains Arriving In Blue Valley

The first season of DC’s Stargirl ended with an epic battle between good and evil, superheroes versus supervillains, the Justice Society of America against the Injustice Society of America. There were casualties, as well as some characters that went MIA. Stargirl Season 2 shows us the aftermath of that fight, and the effect that it has had on the different members of the JSA. They are children after all, and this is a lot to take in.

Stargirl Season 2 Premiere Sees New Heroes & Villains Arriving In Blue Valley

So where do fans find the members of the JSA at the start of Season 2?

Yolanda Montez (Yvette Monreal) AKA Wildcat is having a hard time dealing with the fact that she killed Brainwave. She is repeatedly seeing it in her head, and even describes hearing the sound he made as he died. She is struggling with the question if she did the right thing or not.

Rick Tyler (Cameron Gellman) AKA Hourman is on the hunt for Solomon Grundy after their last encounter. He roams the woods with food, in this episode it is large buckets of chicken, leaving it out and hoping to find him. What will he do if he gets to confront him? Good or bad? It is hard to tell where his mind is at exactly. He has passed his final exam in school but his teacher believes that he cheated, and this causes him to go off. He storms out, declaring that he saved the whole town but gets no respect.

Beth Chapel (Anjelika Washington) AKA Dr. Mid-Nite is still having trouble with her goggles. The Chuck AI is gone, and while they still work, she says they are no longer any fun without him. On top of all of this, she is dealing with some problems at home. Her parents have been distant and after sending them off to work with a homemade breakfast packed away, she discovers divorce papers. In an effort to get them back together, she makes a romantic dinner for the two of them – but they both work late and miss it. At the end of the episode Chuck comes back to her goggles, however he does not recognize her and powers off. Poor Beth seems all alone.

Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) AKA Stargirl is not in a great place either. She has chosen to dive headfirst into her superhero ways and is fully embracing the Stargirl persona. At the start of the premiere episode we see her leading a patrol with the JSA, however, there is no evil villain to be found, just a raccoon. They are all visibly tired and over it, so she offers to cut patrol down from seven nights a week to six. Courtney has been focusing so much on Stargirl, that she has let her schoolwork slip, and is told she needs to attend summer school.

This first episode of Stargirl Season 2 feels very relatable and believable because it shows the different effects that PTSD can have on people. Clearly, these children are all experiencing that, at least to a certain degree, and it is interesting to see how they are all handling it differently. It spends a good amount of time with each of them, so that the audience can truly understand where they are at. However, it doesn’t linger too long, and also brings in some new heroes and villains to join the cast for the upcoming season.

The episode kicks off with a flashback featuring a young girl with the last name McNider (the same last name as Chuck AKA the original Dr. Mid-Nite) who is tricked into doing something very, very wrong. She is punished and unable to attend a birthday party because of it. But a mysterious young boy urges her to go anyways, and then to steal a present from the birthday girl. After she does, the boy’s looks change – his eyes glow red and his face becomes half-decayed, showing that he is the evil entity Eclipso, sure to be the big bad of the season. Eclipso feeds off of the darkness of humans, so he does whatever he can to make them embrace their darker side. He is an intriguing choice from the comic books and although the looks we have seen so far are a bit cheesy, it is just the beginning. The promotional poster that was released showing his actual look, not his look through others, is really cool and so fans will be looking forward to that reveal for sure.

At the end of the episode, Cindy arrives back in Blue Valley, and has the purple Eclipso gem with her. She has a folder of possible recruits for a new ISA that includes Isaac Bowin, son of The Fiddler, Artemis Crock, daughter of Sportsmaster and Tigress, Cameron Mahkent, son of Icicle, and a big surprise – Mike Dugan. Last season Mike felt very left out of “the family business” and is trying everything he can to have his dad start teaching him in this episode. While it seems unlikely that he would become evil, it is possible and a very intriguing twist.

Villains aren’t the only ones coming to Blue Valley though, there is a new superhero in town and she is packing a serious punch! After breaking into Courtney’s house and starting a tussle between the two, this girl is revealed to be Green Lantern’s daughter. She has the ring, is trying to take the lantern, and her eyes glow green. This is just a small tease of her, but fans are sure to see a lot more of her in the future.

Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson) and Barbara Whitmore (Amy Smart) have been planning a summer vacation that would take Courtney, Mike, and themselves away from Blue Valley for two weeks. However, now that Courtney is stuck going to summer school they have to cancel it, which makes them very unhappy. Because of this Courtney is told to put away the staff for two weeks, and focus on passing. It is obvious to everyone that she needs a break from Stargirl and the distraction that comes with it.

Other notable moments in the episodes include Pat bringing in Zeek to help him at the garage, who quickly discovers S.T.R.I.P.E. He is not suspicious at all, just agrees that every man needs a robot, and offers to add a flamethrower to it. Joel McHale, who plays Starman, makes a small appearance in the season 2 premiere, and is looking for Pat. He has found his ex-wife and asks her where her ex-husband who likes stripes is.

This episode is a great welcome back to the series. It does its job of catching viewers up on what these characters have been doing since the finale of Stargirl Season 1. Everyone gets their fair share of time, without spending too much on one sole person. With new heroes and villains in town, it sets up a lot of drama to come. Eclipso is likely to be the big bad of the season, with Cindy helping out and forming a new ISA.

There is not a lot of action in the premiere, but what we do get is fun to watch and well-choreographed. The Green Lantern powers are very similar to the Cosmic Staff – not perfect but not bad enough to take viewers out of the show. Lots of issues to deal with have been set up already, and there is no telling where exactly this season of Stargirl will go, but it surely will be a lot of fun.

DC’s Stargirl airs on CW Tuesday nights at 8/7c. Stream for free on The CW Wednesdays.

Stargirl Season 2 Premiere 8 New heroes and villains are arriving in Blue Valley 8.0/10

















