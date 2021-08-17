The end of DC’s Stargirl season 2 premiere brought a new Green Lantern to Blue Valley, and this episode explores a lot her backstory. But she is not the only new super in town – two new threats are here, and ready to give the Justice Society of America a run for their money.

DC’s Stargirl Season 2 Episode 2 Review: Lots Of Character Development But Lacks Action

The start of the second episode shows Cindy’s stepmom dancing around the kitchen, breaking things, and very clearly thrilled to be rid of those who have been controlling her. However, Cindy shows up the door and immediately crushes her dreams, putting her back in place, and showing that she is in charge of Eclipso while holding onto his gem. Eclipso and Cindy prove to be quite the pair, especially towards the end of the episode which we will talk about a bit later.

The focus of this episode is on Jenny, Green Lantern’s daughter, and her relationship with Courtney as well. Courtney is extremely leery of her, and who can blame her? She did break into her house and try to steal the lantern, without any explanation, causing quite a fight.

Furthermore, Jenny is extremely nice right off the bat. She praises Pat, talking about what a legendary hero he is, she fixes the table that was broken during the fight, and she even makes the best pancakes ever for the whole family. While Courtney is stuck going off to summer school, Jenny and Pat get some time to bond while exploring her powers, and trying to get the lantern working. To say that Courtney is jealous is an understatement.

Brec Bassinger is one of the standouts in this episode, as she does a great job of showing that side of Courtney that fans of the show do not often see. She is usually super sweet, but her immediate reaction to Jenny, right down to the looks on her face, makes her jealousy extremely believable. It is clear that Courtney is not just jealous of her new relationship with Pat, but also that she is the actual daughter of a superhero, like Courtney thought she was for so long.

It is revealed in this episode that jenny was living at a children’s home until her birthday, when she was kicked out with a few items that her father, Alan Scott AKA Green Lantern, left for her. A toy car, with her brother’s name “Todd” written on it, and the Green Lantern ring. When she puts it on, her eyes glow green, and it leads her right to Courtney’s door – to the lantern.

So now we know she ended up in Blue Valley, and what a great way to show it. The episode did not waste too much time dwelling on it, but did allow it enough time to make fans more intrigued with Jenny’s past, and her powers. Pat even points out to her that he is confused how the ring worked right away, because as he recalls Alan had to charge it daily with the lantern for it to work. He goes on to explain to her that the powers react on emotions, so she needs to learn to control hers.

When Courtney and Yolanda meet at Pat’s garage after summer school, the rest of the JSA is there already. They have told Jenny about the team, something that angers Courtney and causes her to lash out, making Jenny feel even less welcome. Pat pulls Courtney aside, trying to explain to her that Jenny and her and very similar. Jenny is just trying to get answers about her father, exactly like we saw Courtney doing last season.

Pat then gets a phone call from Barbara who was just visited by a stranger man named Richard Swift, AKA The Shade. He is inquiring about the items of the late William Zarick, AKA The Wizard. He says that he collects stage magic items, and is willing to pay handsomely for his collection. Barbara knows that William was a member of the ISA and immediately suspects something strange is going on. She tells Richard to go to a nearby diner, and sends Pat there to check him out.

While talking with him, Pat takes note of his appearance, and an antique watch that he is wearing – before he sees the kids all running by with the lantern that looks like it is going to explode. Henny’s emotions got the better of her back at the garage, and their immediate thought was to get the lantern as far away from people as they could before it exploded – ending up in the park.

Pat urges Jenny to calm down and then Courtney connects all the pieces of the puzzle. Jenny is the lantern, at least sort of. That is why the ring did not need to charge – she is the one that charged it. Courtney says that she knows Jenny can safely absorb the powers before it explodes. Jenny however, is not so confident in herself and urges everyone to leave. They refuse to, wanting to prove their trust in her. Jenny is able to absorb the powers of the lantern, however not without a bit of an explosion. Everyone is knocked back, but fine. Also, she flies now.

Back home, Pat is looking through the Injustice Society of America files and discovers that Richard Swift is indeed The Shade. He tells Courtney that there is a new villain in town, and she is beyond eager to suit back up and take him out.

Meanwhile, at Cindy’s house Eclipso has gotten to her stepmother. He has convinced her to kill Cindy in order to set herself free. As fans know about Eclipso, he likes to feed on the darkness of others, which is why he has tricked her into attacking Cindy.

When she does, he comes out through Cindy, turning her eyes red and her face part decayed, and then he feeds off her leaving only dust. When Cindy gains control back of her body she yells at Eclipso, stating that if he ever does that again, she will put the gem back where she found it. He agrees that she is the one in control, but clearly does not mean it.

This is a great second episode of Stargirl, and is heading in a very interesting direction. The fact that there is more than one big bad in town right now is intriguing, and is sure to create a lot of chaos in town.

The point of Season 2 Episode 2 was to give more to the story and some character development. That said, this episode was lacking action, giving fans even less than the previous episode. Fingers crossed that we will see some good superhero fights in the future.