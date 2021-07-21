Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters – Jabba the Hutt is the first of four tie-ins set before the events of Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters. Written by Star Wars: The High Republic’s Justina Ireland, the new tie-in is set to have implications for the High Republic era — but what are they?

Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters – Jabba the Hutt

The first issue is told in two parts: the present timeline, which is set just before Boba Fett lost Han Solo in War of the Bounty Hunters Alpha, and a past mission that paired Fett with the bounty hunter Deva Lompop. The new bounty hunter is a Shani, which is a reptilian species with an extremely long lifespan, which means she has been operating as a bounty hunter and mercenary since the High Republic era. While the flashbacks in the comic aren’t that much of a throwback, they give a fun look at Deva’s duplicitous and carnivorous nature. Ibraim Roberson handles the art for the present-day scenes, with Luca Pizzari creating the beautiful art for the flashback scenes.

Jaba the Hutt is growing impatient with Boba Fett’s delays in capturing Han Solo, prompting Bib Fortuna to reach out to Deva Lompop who is enjoying a drink and a good read somewhere in the Dalnan Sector.

Flashbacks reveal that Deva Lompop was previously indebted to Jabba the Hutt when she and Boba Fett embarked on a mission to bring in Jarm Brock. They run into some trouble, namely Deva Lompop poisoning Boba Fett so she can handle the bounty on her own. It turns out Jarm Brock was previously working with the Crimson Dawn — a nice allusion to the main War of the Bounty Hunters storyline. She returns to The Palace with nothing more than Jarm Brock’s head and an ill Boba Fett, before taking her leave of Hutt’s service.

In the present timeline, Deva Lompop tracks Boba Fett down on Nar Shaddaa for Jabba the Hutt and finds herself a little help. In the final panels of the issue, Deva meets with a mysterious cloaked figure with ties to the Crimson Dawn and plots the demise of Jabba the Hutt.

The next three issues of War of the Bounty Hunters; 4-LOM & Zuckuss, Boushh, IG-88 1 will be written by Daniel José Older, Alyssa Wong, and Rodney Barnes respectively. While they may not be connected to The High Republic, it’s safe to say these tie-ins will have larger implications for the stories being told presently by Star Wars.