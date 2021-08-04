Review: Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters: 4-LOM & Zuckuss

Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters: 4-LOM & Zuckuss is the second tie-in to Marvel’s Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters. It is humorously entitled “Zuckuss Must Die” which made me think of John Tucker Must Die. The issue is written by Daniel José Older, with art and coloring by Kei Zama and Felipe Sobriero.

Set just after Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters #1, the comic intersects with Justina Ireland’s Jabba the Hutt tie-in featuring Deva Lompop, who arrives in flashbacks in “Zuckuss Must Die.” It picks up in the aftermath of Zuckuss being left for dead by Boba Fett on Nar Shaddaa, when he left with a disabled 4-LOM.

Older recently teased the return of a minor Star Wars character during a podcast interview. He had previously written this character in Last Shot and the deserter-turned-dewback enthusiast returns in “Zuckuss Must Die” with implications that he may appear in future installments of the larger War of the Bounty Hunters stories.

The comic moves between the present story and the past, delving a little deeper into the partnership between Zuckuss and 4-LOM, to provide deeper context for the events happening throughout the multi-comic series. Unfortunately for 4-LOM (and Zuckuss) the ambitious protocol droid turned bounty hunter is being controlled by Cribiriz, driving the droid to want to murder Zuckuss.

The first two tie-in issues for War of the Bounty Hunters have been extremely fun interludes, and they provide a look into the characters at the periphery. It will be interesting to see how they fit into the larger story and if they are building up to something bigger on their own. One aspect that I personally love about these comics is that they are filled with non-humanoid characters, which is something live-action Star Wars often fails to represent.