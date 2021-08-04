Review: Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters: 4-LOM & Zuckuss

Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters: 4-LOM & Zuckuss is the second tie-in to Marvel’s Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters. It is humorously entitled “Zuckuss Must Die” which made me think of John Tucker Must Die. The issue is written by Daniel José Older, with art and coloring by Kei Zama and Felipe Sobriero.
Older recently teased the return of a minor Star Wars character during a podcast interview. He had previously written this character in Last Shot and the deserter-turned-dewback enthusiast returns in “Zuckuss Must Die” with implications that he may appear in future installments of the larger War of the Bounty Hunters stories.
The first two tie-in issues for War of the Bounty Hunters have been extremely fun interludes, and they provide a look into the characters at the periphery. It will be interesting to see how they fit into the larger story and if they are building up to something bigger on their own. One aspect that I personally love about these comics is that they are filled with non-humanoid characters, which is something live-action Star Wars often fails to represent.
