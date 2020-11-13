2020 has been a trying year for most of us and mental health and wellness have been at the forefront of many of our minds. Star Wars: The Jedi Mind proves to be a book that arrived right when many of us needed it.

It should come as no surprise that Star Wars can be a source of rich wisdom when it comes to being in tune with one’s self. After all, the tenants of the Jedi consist of many parallels with those who adhere to the self-mastery and discipline of yoga.

Amy Ratcliffe, a Jedi Master in her own right, guides readers through short lessons based on meditation, stretches, manifestation, breathing exercises, and self-care routines. Regardless of what you are going through, The Jedi Mind offers many practices and lessons that can be applied to our daily lives.

Look Inside

“Gratitude” From The Jedi Mind: Secrets from the Force for Balance and Peace by Amy Ratcliffe, Illustrations by Christina Chung, published by Chronicle Books

“Learn to Float” From The Jedi Mind: Secrets from the Force for Balance and Peace by Amy Ratcliffe, Illustrations by Christina Chung, published by Chronicle Books

Each section begins with philosophical quotes from Star Wars characters and gorgeous illustrations by Christina Chung. The art perfectly compliments Ratcliffe’s tone of storytelling. The muted, natural, tones create a sense of calm and serenity that is perfectly paired with the lessons throughout the book.

If you live your life immersed in Star Wars and all things involved with that galaxy far, far away, you will want to pick up this book and embark on your own path to mindfulness through the Jedi way.

Star Wars: The Jedi Mind: Secrets from the Force for Balance and Peace arrived in bookstores everywhere on November 11th. You can also find Amy Ratcliffe’s delightful storytelling in From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back.