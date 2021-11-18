The Monster of Temple Peak has come to a thrilling conclusion, with the promise that Ty Yorrick will return (which was a given, considering her introduction in Rising Storm) but it is certainly a relief given how brilliantly fun this series was.

We now know what turned Ty Yorrick away from the Jedi Order—or at least the beginning of her end. After Klias touched the ancient cultist relics, he was overtaken by the voices in his head and tragically killed by Ty in an act of self-defense. That’s certainly a good reason to leave the Order or perhaps be edged out. It seems like there is still more story left to tell there.

Review: Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures: The Monster of Temple Peak (#4)

In the present, Ty has had a major revelation about why she was summoned by the settlers. It turns out that Layton had captured one of half of the Gretalax and was causing them undue suffering. This twist was spectacular and certainly reinforces some of the ideas I’ve been so fascinated with in The High Republic. These settlers came to the planet to profit off of the horns of the Greta and the Lax, because it was out in the Outer Rim and no one would care. They thought that they were the superior beings and didn’t care who they harmed in the process.

This nicely mirrors Klias’ choice to take the cultist relics, rather than leaving them where they belonged. At long last, we’re seeing clear-cut examples of colonization and the cause and effect of it. Even in sentient creatures like the Greta and Lax. Ultimately the native peoples and creatures on these planets just want to live and coexist without being used for profit or forced from their homes.

While Ty may have been forced to kill Klias in the past, she makes a point to state that she draws the line at killing someone when she fights Layton. Personally, I hope the Greta and the Lax had him for dinner, because he was the actual monster of Temple Peak.

I’m really intrigued to see when and where Drewen returns, given the fact that Kayel left the commbud with him. Can we expect Drewen and Pela to return in the future? Perhaps to help Ty in a moment of need? I’d love to see this little trio tracking down monsters together again.

Overall, The Monster of Temple Peak was one of the strongest “mini” stories that we have received thus far. I think in part that was because it focused on a singular character who is compelling in her own right, but also I think it’s because it was very fresh and new. Ty isn’t a Jedi, but she still operates adjacent to them. She very much reminds me of some of the characters from the Expanded Universe—characters who were both a bounty hunter and a sort of Jedi. These characters that exist in the grey in-between realm.

I look forward to seeing where Ty Yorrick’s story goes next and I’m excited to see how all of the flashbacks will shape and inform the course moving forward. The High Republic is just top-notch storytelling across the board and this tapestry of characters is getting more rich and vibrant every day.