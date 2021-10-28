Review: Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures: The Monster of Temple Peak (#3)

In the newest issue of Star Wars: The Monster of Temple Peak, Ty Yorrick and her newfound companion Drewen track down the fearsome Gretalax in its lair and discover that all is not as it seems.
Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures: The Monster of Temple Peak (#3)
In the present storyline, Ty and Drewen make their way into the darkened cavern that the Gretalax lives in and while Ty engages in battle with the creature, Drewen discovers Pela “trussed up like a swamp turkey.”
As previously shown in past issues of The Monster of Temple Peak—as well as in The Rising Storm—Ty has an affinity for getting inside the minds of sentient creatures, including the Gretalax. Once she taps into its mind, she discovers that it has formed a link with Pela and that, allegedly, the village elder Layton is at fault for the Rhydonium explosion that hurt Pela, not the Gretalax. However, something that Ty sees sparks her to turn her lightsaber against the Gretalax, but we won’t know the truth until the next issue.
The Monster of Temple Peak has been such a fun High Republic era story to get lost in. Rachael Stott’s art style really lends itself to this brand of high energy, somewhat terrifying, and highly compelling plot. In tandem with the coloring chosen for each panel, Stott’s work feels like vibrant scenes torn right out of the dallies of the newest epic fantasy tale.
With one issue left in the Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures: The Monster of Temple Peak mini-series, I cannot wait to see where Cavan Scott takes Ty’s story next. Will we see what happened to Klias? Will we learn more about this link between Pela and the Gretalax? What will happen to Drewen once Ty’s mission is over? The pacing of this mini-series has been the perfect combination of action, with enough intrigue and mystery to leave you waiting for the next issue.
Maggie Lovitt is the Managing Editor of Entertainment at Your Money Geek, where she covers her favorite topics: Star Wars and pop culture nerdery. She is also a freelance writer and a contributor at Collider and Dorkside of the Force.
When she is not covering entertainment news, she can be found on one of her numerous podcasts or her YouTube channel. In her free time, she is also a novelist, screenwriter, actor, and a member of the Screen Actors Guild.