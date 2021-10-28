Review: Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures: The Monster of Temple Peak (#3)

In the newest issue of Star Wars: The Monster of Temple Peak, Ty Yorrick and her newfound companion Drewen track down the fearsome Gretalax in its lair and discover that all is not as it seems.

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures: The Monster of Temple Peak (#3)

One of the most interesting aspects of The Monster of Temple Peak is that we are finally getting to see glimpses of Ty’s past, including whatever befell Klias and ultimately led to her leaving the Jedi Order. In this issue’s flashback, we see Klias greedily declare that they should take artifacts from the Yallow cultists, under the guise of impressing their Masters. While Ty is concerned with feeling the Dark Side all around them, Klias is enthralled with the “treasures” they have discovered. The High Republic has done such a brilliant job of incorporating subtle commentary about not only the Jedi enabling colonization out of Outer Rim territories, but also highlighting the way that people strip cultural items to their own detriment. Klias very quickly learns why vitalicron should have remained where it was discovered.

In the present storyline, Ty and Drewen make their way into the darkened cavern that the Gretalax lives in and while Ty engages in battle with the creature, Drewen discovers Pela “trussed up like a swamp turkey.”

As previously shown in past issues of The Monster of Temple Peak—as well as in The Rising Storm—Ty has an affinity for getting inside the minds of sentient creatures, including the Gretalax. Once she taps into its mind, she discovers that it has formed a link with Pela and that, allegedly, the village elder Layton is at fault for the Rhydonium explosion that hurt Pela, not the Gretalax. However, something that Ty sees sparks her to turn her lightsaber against the Gretalax, but we won’t know the truth until the next issue.

The Monster of Temple Peak has been such a fun High Republic era story to get lost in. Rachael Stott’s art style really lends itself to this brand of high energy, somewhat terrifying, and highly compelling plot. In tandem with the coloring chosen for each panel, Stott’s work feels like vibrant scenes torn right out of the dallies of the newest epic fantasy tale.

With one issue left in the Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures: The Monster of Temple Peak mini-series, I cannot wait to see where Cavan Scott takes Ty’s story next. Will we see what happened to Klias? Will we learn more about this link between Pela and the Gretalax? What will happen to Drewen once Ty’s mission is over? The pacing of this mini-series has been the perfect combination of action, with enough intrigue and mystery to leave you waiting for the next issue.