Review: Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures: The Monster of Temple Peak (#2)

The next thrilling installment of The High Republic Adventures: The Monster of Temple Peak has arrived and, while it’s not quite as action-packed as the first issue, it does start to give readers a much fuller look into who Ty Yorrick is.

The High Republic Adventures: The Monster of Temple Peak (#2)

We pick up right where we left off with Ty squaring up against a very creepy and terrifying spider-like creature (a Rock Weaver) up on the snowy mountainside. As she attempts to rescue whatever the Rock Weaver has wrapped in its webbing, Ty gets a face-full of webbing that nearly suffocates her to death. Fortunately, her droid companion Kayel provides her with a piece of information that saves both her and the Segredo that nearly became Rock Weaver supper.

It turns out that after Ty’s failed mission on Blarrum, Drewen stowed away on her ship — eager to learn more about the Jedi and how to become one. However, Ty isn’t very forthcoming about her past as a Jedi. We see flashbacks throughout the issue, little glimpses of her training with her Master to learn how to bond with animals, a memory of her scaling a cliffside with Klias, and the time that the pair of Padawans went Indiana Jones-ing on a booby-trapped Yallow temple.

Ty is understandably resistant to the idea of teaching anyone about the ways of the Force, especially when she repeatedly asserts that she is ‘no Jedi’ anymore. (Ahsoka, is that you?) While she attempts to send Drewen packing, she does ultimately allow him to remain with her up on the mountainside, but only after tragedy strikes.

While Ty and Drewen rest for the night, the little girl from the first issue — Pela — attacks the camp, driving away their Lyuna. Ty and Pela fight, with Layton drawing a blaster on her and Ty fighting back with her lightsaber. In the struggle, Pela falls over the side of the cliff. Ty does her best to save the girl, drawing from the Force to try to reach her, but an unbidden memory of Klias causes her to falter and Pela plummets to her potential death.

In a truly shocking turn of events, Cavan Scott didn’t completely traumatize readers in this issue, which leads me to believe that the next two issues will probably deliver on that front. Scott has such a natural knack for creating really well-rounded characters that you care about in a short period of time. I am curious to see how this tenuous partnership between Ty and Drewen evolves and I’m begging him not to hurt the adorable little Segredo.

Rachael Stott’s artwork in The Monster of Temple Peak series has truly set the bar high. I cannot get over just how gorgeous these comics are, both in their character designs and how the pages are set up. Somehow, Stott takes her art and turns it into cinematography, making the reading experience that much more awe-inspiring. Combined with the coloring work of Vita Efremova and Nicola Righi, this series is nothing short of a visual masterpiece.

Issue #2 may not have been action-filled, but it did lay the groundwork for a lot of potential storytelling moving forward. The flashbacks are slowly revealing Ty’s past and providing readers with a clearer picture of what caused her to leave the Jedi Order. Not to mention, she will likely have to confront what happened to Pela when she returns to the village at the end of her quest. Plenty of opportunities for Cavan Scott to devastate us!

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures — Temple of Monster Peak (Issue #2) is on sale now.