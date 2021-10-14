Review: Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures (#9)

The ninth issue of Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures picks up right off of the heels of the previous issue, as Qort comes face-to-face with elements of his own past on Takodana. As the young Padawans arrive, Lula asks Qort about what he remembers of his time growing up on the planet under the watchful of none other than Maz Kanata.

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures (#9)

A long time ago, in a corner of the galaxy that was first introduced in The Force Awakens, little baby Qort was delivered to Maz Kanata’s doorstep in a cardboard box. As adorable as he was, he was also an absolute terror — tearing up the trio that delivered him and Maz’s droid Hurid.

In the flashbacks, we learn where Qort got his iconic bone mask, which he found in Maz’s collection as a baby. Farks, who gifted the mask to Maz, reveals its origins — explaining that the bone comes from a Vondunn Crab from the planet Zav Alox. Aloxians, as it turns out, are born with immense physical strength and they send their children out to kill Vondunn Crabs at a young age and they wear the skull of their first kill, which fuses to their heads. Farks also reveals that as the Aloxians grow, their heads continue to grow which means eventually the skull breaks off when they reach adulthood.

Not a lot actually happens in this issue, but it does set up a lot of really fundamental information about Qort’s backstory and the eventual loss of his mask which has been teased for an upcoming issue of the series. It is really interesting to see that Qort — and The High Republic as a whole — has connections to Maz Kanata. Maz was a sorely underutilized character in the Sequel Trilogy and it is exciting to see how her character might be explored in this era.

As always, Older, Toni Bruno, and Rebecca Nalty have created something really gorgeous, filled with compelling storytelling that leaves you waiting for the next issue. Where will Qort’s story go now that we know what his origins are? Will the backstories of the other Padawans be introduced moving forward? There was a little tease there with Lula’s own origins. I have always wanted to see Star Wars address the fact that the Jedi take children and strip them of their culture, origins, and agency and I hope that there is room in this storyline to explore this issue.

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Issue #9 is out now.