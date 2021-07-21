The second story arc is about to begin for Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures and two previously relegated characters to the background of Lula Talisola and Zeen Mrala’s adventures are brought to the forefront.

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #6

The galaxy is preparing for the Republic Fair, blissfully unaware of the events about to unfold in Star Wars: The Rising Storm and Qort and Farzala are sent off on a secret mission for the Jedi. The mission takes them on board the Vessel alongside Leox Gyasi and his crew, bringing them back into the central story for the first time since their introduction in Star Wars: Into the Dark.

The crew heads to Bilbousa, Nal Hutta, the capital city on the homeworld of the Hutts, on a diplomatic mission, and, of course, Qort and Farzala’s mission wouldn’t be an adventure without the perils and pitfalls of one. While Farzala and Leox try to initiate peaceful negotiations with the Hutts, the Vessel is commandeered by pirates, leading the Hutts to think that they intend to sabotage the peace talks.

Chaos ensues as Farzala and Leox try to get away unharmed, all the while Qort, Affie, and Geode are trying to survive the hostile takeover of the Vessel. Unfortunately, the comic ends on quite the cliffhanger as Farzala is taken into custody, leaving readers with a grim panel of him in shackles.

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures continues to be one of my favorite aspects of The High Republic. I am thrilled that we are finally getting to see more of Farzala’s story, and I am equally nervous about where this arc will take him.

One thing that I haven’t really seen mentioned is that The High Republic is rewriting many perceptions Star Wars fans have held about different species in the galaxy. For example, before the new era stories, Zygerrian has been seen as cruel slavers — as recently as the fifth episode of The Bad Batch. The same could be said about Trandoshans, who have frequently been depicted poorly in Star Wars, but The High Republic gifted us with one of the best Master-Padawan relationships between Sskeer and Keeve Trennis.

Star Wars is at its best when it’s making us reassess our preconceived notions, but one thing remains the same — the Hutts are the worst, even when they’re helping the Republic.