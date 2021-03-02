The newly titled Jedi Knight Keeve Trennis, Sskeer, and Kotabi bond-twins Crete and Terec come across a damaged ship in the Kazlin System that came under attack by the Nihil. Keeve, and the other Jedi, sense survivors among the wreckage and board the ship to rescue them. Sskeer seems deeply troubled by the bloody scene they discover and, as Crete explains, appears to be experiencing extreme trauma. Something that was alluded to at the close of the previous issue.

Review: Star Wars: The High Republic #2

As the Jedi examine the corpse of a Hutt, a remaining member of the Nihil attacks them and Sskeer slices them in half with his lightsaber in a shockingly violent event. Keeve seems rather unnerved with her Master’s swift kill, which makes me like her more than I already did. What’s been so fascinating with The High Republic is the way that each of the Jedi has their own unique personality, fighting style, and personal code. This is such a deviation from the Jedi that we are familiar with later in the timeline, who seem to operate more uniformly under the Jedi codes.

Throughout the first two issues of The High Republic comic, Keeve seems to be at odds with herself as she tries to find her place among the Jedi Order and as a person. This makes for well-rounded and nuanced characters who are able to change and evolve as we follow their journeys. Keeve’s concern for her Master leads her to call upon Avar Kriss to join them aboard the wreckage.

After Avar arrives, she sends Sskeer and Crete to Sedri Minor, while she and the others recover the Hutt space ship and investigate what occurred there. There is some interesting conversation between Avar Kriss and Master Maru about Sedri Minor, particularly where she notes that the planet is “long overdue for a visit” seeing as there has been little contact with the planet.

When Sskeer and the others land on Sedri Minor, they are met by Sulamn Kalo who states, in no uncertain terms, that the Jedi and the Republic are not welcome in their independent colony. This is a line of discussion that I will pick up on in my review for the third issue of The High Republic comics. “Tomb in Space” closes on a cliffhanger with Crete vanishing into the fauna around their ship.

Overall, the first two issues of Star Wars: The High Republic have been setting up a fascinating story that leaves you ready for the next issues as soon as you finish the first. Cavan Scott weaves a nerve-wracking story that is perfect for fans of more horror-style comic books.

Star Wars: The High Republic “Tomb in Space” is available everywhere you read your comic books.