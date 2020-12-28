With the end of the Skywalker Saga behind us, Star Wars: Galactic Storybook brings all six Star Wars films together in an adorably illustrated collection. The 72-page book is written by Calliope Glass and illustrated by the talented Katie Cook, who brings a whimsical tone to scenes from the franchise.

Not only is the Star Wars: Galactic Storybook a visual delight, but it’s very pleasing to flip through as well. The cover is padded, which is perfect for young and older hands to hold, and it’s decorated with rounded pages and stained edges.

Star Wars: Galactic Storybook is a Fun Introduction to the Trilogies

While the book is a great read for young readers, there are a few issues that should be addressed. Star Wars: Galactic Storybook is laid out in chronological order with six chapters that attempt to cover the three trilogies. The issues with the book’s narrative seem to stem from an attempt to cover sixty-plus years of story in a limited number of pages.

The first five pages cover The Phantom Menace, starting with Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi taking on Anakin Skywalker and closing with young Anakin fighting in a starship. The story then jumps ahead to the mid-plot of Attack of the Clones, rushing through the film in only three short pages and glossing over Padmé. Just nine pages into Star Wars: Galactic Storybook readers are presented with the fact that Anakin and Padmé are married and she’s pregnant.

This is fine for adult readers who understand the passage of time between The Phantom Menace and Revenge of the Sith, but it could pose an issue for young readers who see young Ani and then pregnant Padmé.

This is certainly no knock to Glass, who managed to make me enjoy some of my least favorite aspects of The Rise of Skywalker. But as a whole, the Prequel Trilogy is covered in just 16 pages, while the Original Trilogy is covered in 31 pages and the Sequel Trilogy is covered in 23. This makes for slightly unbalanced storytelling, especially when the Prequel Trilogy is one of the more kid-friendly trilogies.

I can’t praise Katie Cook enough for her character designs throughout Star Wars: Galactic Storybook. I don’t think I’ve ever considered Jabba the Hutt to be cute, but Cook manages to create an absolutely adorable rendering of Jabba that is sure to make you go “Aww.” Chewie is another notably precious character design in the book!

If you have a young Padawan in your life that you’re looking to introduce the Skywalker Saga to, Star Wars: Galactic Storybook is the perfect book! It would make for a great bedtime storybook or a great tool to teach reading with. Disney Books recommends it for ages five and up, most likely due to the lightsaber duels depicted and mild violence.

Even if you don’t have children, Star Wars: Galactic Storybook is a great book filled with beautiful artwork that you won’t want to miss out on!

The Star Wars: Galactic Storybook hits shelves on January 5th, along with the new High Republic novels and The Mandalorian Junior Novel.