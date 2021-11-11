Review: Star Trek: Prodigy — “Dreamcatcher”

Star Trek: Prodigy launches right into its fourth episode “Dreamcatcher” with the rag-tag crew of the USS Protostar headed on their first mission as pseudo-Federation cadets. The Janeway hologram sets them on a course for an uncharted M-Class planet with the intent that they recover information about the flora and fauna there.

Before Dal, Rok-Tahk, Jankom Pog, and Zero take off on their adventure, Dal swings by the brig to antagonize Gwyn a little and ensure that she’s safely locked away behind the energy field. She doesn’t stay locked up for long. Once the crew leaves the Protostar Gwyn utilizes her weapon to break herself out (again) and attempt to take control of the ship, with the intent of returning home to the Diviner.

While the planet the Protostar has landed on appears to be hospitable and safe for the crew to wander around, it becomes rather apparent that there’s something else happening on the unnamed planet. Once the crew splits up, they quickly discover exactly what they’re each looking for. Rok-Tahk discovers a gaggle of adorable, fluffy creatures; Zero discovers a maze with a being similar to themselves within, Jankom Pog discovers a hovel with fresh stew on the fire, and Dal gets a glimpse of his parents—and an evil Janeway.

Dal is the first of the crew to realize that something is very wrong, which lands him on the wrong side of a very nasty and predatory vine that wants nothing more than to provide each of the crew with their deep-seated dreams, while apparently feeding off of them in some way. Essentially the planet is creating allusions to trick them into staying caught in its web. This is a familiar trope that has been notably utilized in both Star Trek: The Original Series and Star Trek: Voyager.

Back on the Protostar, Gwyn makes contact with the Diviner and informs them of her location and that she is in control of the vessel. While trying to leave, the planet’s flora seizes the ship and keeps Gwyn from leaving. While fighting off the vines, an allusion of the Diviner appears to her and Gwyn realizes it isn’t her father, not only because he isn’t in his chamber, but because this Diviner is showing genuine affection and care for her. A nice way to reveal to the audience that she has her own weaknesses.

With the Protostar unable to leave the planet, Gwyn attempts to escape on a shuttle with Murf. Dal and the crew watch as the ship crashes and they rush to rescue them from the wreckage. And that’s how the episode ends: with the crew of the Protostar essentially trapped on the hostile planet with the Diviner headed in their direction. A truly spectacular cliffhanger to keep audiences on the edge of their seat.

In this week’s edition of “Maggie is connecting the dots of things that probably are not connected,” I realized Zero’s Medusan form reminded me of another non-corporeal being from the Star Trek universe. The Caretakers—or rather, the Nacene—appeared in the premiere of Star Trek: Voyager. They had the same shimmering blue and purple cosmic galaxy vibe about them in their natural form. I wonder if that’s connected.