As the days grow longer and the weather becomes more and more agreeable, it’s easy to picture yourself sitting dockside with a drink in hand at your favorite restaurant or enjoying an early morning sail out on the bay. I know Sperrys are everywhere, but something about Sperry Top-Siders just feels synonymous with afternoon strolls through Georgetown, boat watching and crab cakes in Annapolis, or the Cherry Blossoms in full bloom.

Review of Sperry Crest Vibe Sneakers

I am a big fan of wearing Sperry boots in the wintertime, but I had never really thought to check out their Top-Siders and now I regret not getting a hold of a pair sooner. They come in so many different styles and colors so you’re bound to find the perfect pair for whatever summer adventure you’re planning.

Sperry was kind enough to send me two pairs of their Crest Vibe Sneakers, which are a really fun twist on the Top-Sider look. It has the same silhouette as everyone’s favorite pair of Sperrys and the same must-have seaworthy grip for boating.

The Crest Vibe Sneakers are lightweight and made from breathable linen, which is perfect on the hottest summer days. The laces are made from genuine rawhide and the barrel ties make it super easy to slip the shoes on and off without any need to deal with tying them.

Sperry’s sizes run pretty true, regardless of which style you’re checking out. I wear an 8.5 in both their boots and their Top-Siders and the Crest Vibes fit very comfortably with a thin sock and without one. What’s great is that the heel of the shoe is very well made so there’s no uncomfortable chafing or blistering issues, which I have had issues with similar shoes from other brands.

Speaking of comfort, the Crest Vibes are made with Memory Foam insoles that make these shoes the perfect pair for all-day adventures. The rubber outsole is also very flexible and provides for an easy step.

As with any cloth shoe, if you choose to pick up a pair in white you will run the risk of dealing with staining. Sperry does offer a sneaker care kit, specifically made for their shoes. It’s definitely worth investing in a bottle if you’re worried about stains!

You can pick up a pair of Sperry Crest Vibes Sneakers for $60.

