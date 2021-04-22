I love backpacks. So of course, I jumped at the opportunity to check out the Solo New York Re:vive Mini Backpack. My personal collection includes backpacks from Target’s in-house brand that has gone to Canada and the United Kingdom with me, a trusty North Face backpack that I take on film sets with me, and various packs I use for treks through the woods. But I have never owned a mini backpack quite like the Re:vive.

Review: Solo New York Re:vive Mini Backpack

Solo New York’s Re:vive Mini Backpack is the perfect backpack for a jaunt into the city or, as I’m planning to use it for, the right pick for a day at Disney World. The adjustable shoulder straps are the perfect width and design to keep you from dealing with that annoying ‘dig-in’ pain that some shoulder straps cause.

This mini backpack is mini so it measures in at 14″ x 9″ x 4″ so you shouldn’t expect to be able to carry your whole life around in it. It is the perfect size to carry a water bottle, an umbrella, your wallet, a portable power charger, a small laptop or tablet, and whatever else you need to carry in it! The bag also features a front zipped pocket that is perfect for storing your cellphone, power charger, sunglasses, or anything else you need to access quickly.

The Re:vive Mini Backpack is part of Solo New York’s Re:cycled Collection, which means it’s designed with recycled fabric created from discarded plastic bottles. 100% recycled and biodegradable materials, in fact! According to the brand, the material reduces energy use by 50%, water use by 20%, and air pollution by 60%. If you’re an eco-friendly shopper, this should appeal to you! Plus, the material makes for a durable and lightweight bag and it’s easy to clean!

This particular bag, and all of the Re:cycled Collection, only comes in a simple heather grey color. But it is a nice neutral color that could easily go with any color, in case you’re worried about clashing with your ensemble.

You can pick up the Re:vive Mini Backpack for $25. Solo New York has partnered with the National Forest Foundation to help restore our nation's forests. With every recycled bag sold from their Re:cycled Collection, they are planting a tree to help restore U.S. National Forests. So you can feel good about buying a new backpack!

