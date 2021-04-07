Did you ever hear of the tragedy of the Skywalker line? How do you sum up the entirety of the Skywalker saga into the pages of a single book? A story that spans over forty years for us and nearly seven decades in canon. Somehow, Kristin Baver has managed to beautifully record their tragic legacy in Skywalker: A Family at War.

Skywalker: A Family at War is an Epic Retelling of the Skywalker Story

Tackling the entire breadth of the Skywalker legacy, from the birth of Anakin Skywalker to the death of Ben Solo, is no easy feat and yet Kristin Baver has created a true masterpiece that belongs on the shelves of every Star Wars fan. Skywalker: A Family at War is an official biography, written as though some storied historian in a galaxy far, far away has compiled the most intimate and personal moments of the Skywalker’s story into the pages of a fabled tome.

The book is laid out in three parts — much like the trilogy of trilogies. Fifteen chapters encompass “Part One: The Father,” eleven chapters delve into “Part Two: The Twins,” and finally eight chapters are dedicated to “Part Three: The Dyad.”

Some of my personal favorite aspects of the book include the chapter about Qui-Gon Jinn (“Qui-Gon’s Promise”) and the entirety of “Part Three: The Dyad” which finally sheds a comprehensive light on the Dark Side corruption that began tormenting Ben Solo while he was still in-utero. The latter is something that has been alluded to in novels and comics, but finally, it has been discussed as the tragedy it is.

It takes a talented author to write a book that makes The Rise of Skywalker palatable to me. Anyone who knows me knows that the final chapter of the Skywalker Saga left a bitter taste in my mouth, yet Baver was able to make it bittersweet instead. Will I ever be fully at peace with the story choices? Maybe, someday. But in the interim, I can appreciate the way that Baver presented these choices within the scope of the Skywalker legacy. Laid out, in black and white, the “it’s like poetry, it rhymes” moments are clear to see.

There are some really interesting topics brought back into focus and I look forward to hearing many-a Star Wars podcast and Twitter account discussing the intricacies and nuances that only a former crime journalist, like Kristin Baver, can expose so eloquently.

Skywalker: A Family at War is Kristin Baver’s debut Star Wars book and I am ready to see her write more biographical novels about the stories that we love most. She has an innate ability for weaving together the intricate themes presented in Star Wars while creating an engaging and page-turning story.

This book sums up the entirety of forty years of storytelling so succinctly and masterfully that it is a must-have for anyone well-versed in Star Wars or those just now learning about the tragedy of the Skywalkers.