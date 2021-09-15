Review: PetraTools’ Backpack Sprayer is a Game Changer for Backyard Care

The summer gardening season may be winding down, but it is never too soon to add a new tool to your backyard arsenal. Whether you are preparing up for next spring, looking for the perfect gift for the gardener in your life, or trying to improve the curb appeal of your house — look no further than PetraTools.

PetraTools’ Backpack Sprayer is a Game Changer for Backyard Care

PetraTools is an innovative brand featuring a wide variety of essential sprayers and accessories specially designed for their customers’ everyday needs. The family-owned company is based in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, and it is the leading provider of essential disinfection, sanitation, and pest control products in the country. They provided a level of integrity and affordability that one comes to expect from products assembled in the U.S.A.

From nitrogen fertilizer to treat your lawn with to professional cleaning solutions, PetraTools has everything you need to take your backyard to the next level. They offer an impressive collection of sprayers, including the 4-gallon Backpack Sprayer; they sent Your Money Geek to check out.

As far as sprayers go, the Backpack Sprayer is exactly what you expect. The 70 PSI pump has an adjustable pressure knob to help you control your spray, and the 8AH lead-acid battery provides four times the battery life of most average 2.0 lithium battery sprayers on the market. The perk is that you will never have to pump again. The Backpack Sprayer is run on a single battery charge that can last up to 8-hours or over 200 gallons of solution sprayed.

While you may get distracted looking at the high-quality accessories that PetraTools offers for their sprayers, you will be pleased to learn that this Backpack Sprayer comes with the brand-new PetraTools Heavy Duty wand, which will meet all of your spraying needs. The plastic wand features a molded squeeze handle with a locking mechanism, which alleviates the pressure to hold it down all day. You will also have multiple nozzles to choose from, as it comes with six options!

The Backpack Sprayer features a wide-mouthed lid that allows for easy filling, with a screen filter to keep dirt and debris out of your tank. Speaking of the tank, PetraTools smartly designed it with a translucent tank, allowing you to easily see how much solution you are mixing in and how much is left in the tank after a long day of spraying. The backpack-style straps' extra-padded design also helps alleviate the pressure of walking around with four gallons of solution on your back.

True to their promise of integrity, PetraTools wants to ensure their customers are 100% satisfied with their purchases. This Backpack Sprayer comes with a 1-year warranty, which you won’t find with the majority of brands selling similar sprayers.

PetraTools’ Backpack Sprayer costs $220, and it is worth every cent. If you purchase the product through Shop Pay, you have the nifty option to pay for it in four interest-free installments of $55. PetraTools designs products with the consumer in mind, creating easy-to-use tools designed to be high efficiency, time-saving, and easy to operate.

Don’t believe us? We think the reviews on PetraTools speak for themselves! Over 200 customers have given the Backpack Sprayer a 5-star review. Anyone who has had issues, whether with their sprayer malfunctioning or having issues in transit, has praised PetraTools for their dedication to customer service and how great they are to work with.