I haven’t owned a pair of binoculars since I was a pre-teen. In fact, I think that same pair of binoculars is still packed away somewhere, lost in the shuffle of a room re-do when I was in my late teens. But that doesn’t mean I haven’t coveted the binoculars I see in the hands of intrepid campers on TikTok or my friends on Instagram who are posting gorgeous pictures they’ve somehow managed to take through the lens of their binoculars.

Unsurprisingly, a lot has changed with binoculars since I was a pre-teen begging for a pair at Marshalls and the sleek, modern, and sexy styles that are available today.

Review: Nocs Provisions Standard Issue Binoculars

The Nocs Provisions Standard Issue 8×25 Waterproof Binoculars is everything a person could want in a pair of binoculars. As the name suggests, it is waterproof, which is a relief for anyone afraid of getting caught in an afternoon shower or worried about dropping it in water. Not only are they waterproof, but they’re fog proof too!

If you’re not on the up-and-up with binocular lingo, the “8” means that these binoculars put you eight times closer to the object you’re looking at, which is basically the equivalent to a 400mm camera lens, meaning these binoculars are a pretty powerful piece of technology to carry around! And when you’re carrying them around, the binoculars only weigh 13 ounces. So there’s a lot of power in a small package.

I was sent two different straps: the simple thin grey strap that comes with the binoculars and a must-have Woven Tapestry Strap that comes separately. While the strap that comes included with the binoculars works in a pinch, it is a little uncomfortable because it’s so narrow. The thicker tapestry strap looks nice and feels much nicer — especially on long walks through the woods.

One aspect that I was really excited to test out was the promise that you could hold up your smartphone and take pictures through the binocular lenses and… it works! You can take pictures of whatever you’re looking at right through the binoculars for posterity’s sake. While the picture quality hinges on the quality of your phone, it works in a pinch!

Another great aspect of the Nocs Provisions Binoculars is that they come with a “No-Matter-What Lifetime Warranty” which isn’t always the case with similar binocular brands. When you’re spending nearly $100 on a pair of binoculars, you’re going to want something with a sweet warranty like this.

Nocs Provisions Binoculars are super comfortable to hold, light enough to carry around with you everywhere, and very high-quality. Whether you want to take up bird-watching or stargazing, or you’re looking to add a little extra fun to your next hiking trip — Nocs Provisions Binoculars are where it’s at.

