Do you find yourself getting bored with choosing between the same three types of vodka? Are you looking for a new premium vodka to enjoy? If so, you are going to want to purchase a barrel of NEFT Vodka! That’s right, you read that right. A barrel.

NEFT Vodka is made using only the purest, cleanest ingredients — pristine, oxygen-rich spring water from the Austrian Alps and only four gluten-free, non-GMO ancient rye grains farmed in lower Saxony. These ingredients aren’t just for show, they are ingredients that you can taste!

NEFT Vodka Where Presentation Meets Flavor

Something about springtime always has me feeling ready to try out a new cocktail. If you’re like me and you love treating your tastebuds to new fruity concoctions, then you will want to stick around and try out the recipe at the end of this review!

NEFT Vodka is emerging as a leader in the category, bringing vodka connoisseurs a vodka that is the perfect combination of creaminess, rounded earthiness, and a smooth finish that can be enjoyed while sipping it neat. NEFT promises that “you can taste the winter it was planted and the summer it was harvested” and you can! Even mixed as a cocktail, NEFT Vodka has a delicious cool-breath sensation.

The coolest aspect of NEFT Vodka is the container it comes in. The vodka comes in a portable and unbreakable barrel that, once chilled, can be kept cold for up to 6 hours! And if you’re wondering why they chose to sell it in a barrel, NEFT means “oil” in Russian.

Drinking should be about the experience and NEFT Vodka ticks all of the boxes. The barrel design is unlike any other vodka on the market and it’s sure to impress your friends at the next cocktail party. It also packs a punch at 40% ABV.

I’m a very picky person when it comes to liquor, particularly vodka, and NEFT Vodka is definitely among the top three vodkas I have ever tasted. It is a smooth drink, with the right nodes of fresh cool mountain air and a bite of citrus. At $37 for a 750ML, NEFT Vodka might seem pricey to you, but with the taste and presentation, it’s well worth the cost.

NEFT Honey Bear

2 oz NEFT vodka

1 oz lemon juice

0.5 oz honey syrup

5 raspberries

fresh mint

1 splash prosecco

Looking for a refreshing new vodka cocktail to try out? Muddle raspberries and add all ingredients into mixing tin with ice. Shake vigorously and pour into glass. Top with prosecco. Garnish with a lemon slice and fresh mint. Enjoy!

