If you are looking for a cookbook that is bound to deliver easy, delicious and fan-favorite recipes you can never go wrong with picking up a Betty Crocker cookbook. The latest edition to the fictitious chef’s collection is a must-have for anyone looking to increase the snack-making repertoire.

Betty Crocker Snacks is made for those of us who are too busy to plan out extravagant dinners or meal prep for an entire week. Some of us have tight schedules, hate difficult recipes, or just happen to enjoy grazing over sitting down and having a heavy meal. Look no further than this cookbook if you want to learn how to make Oven-Baked Curry Chicken Taquitos, Spinach-Feta Naan Pizzas, or reinvent hummus recipes and dips.

Your cravings will definitely be satisfied with Betty Crocker Snacks. The cookbook is divided by prep time (10, 20, or 30 minutes) which is convenient for those of us looking for a quick answer for our rumbling stomach. If you happen to have special dietary needs, the cookbook features plenty of vegan, vegetarian, celiac-friendly, and high-fiber dishes with all of the nutritional information included. I wish more cookbooks tried to accommodate everyone’s dietary needs the way Betty Crocker does.

Each recipe also comes with a “Kitchen Secret” for fun ways to increase the kick of party-ready dishes like Bacon Jalapeño Turkey Roll-Ups or which vegetables might go best with the gluten-free Basil-Spinach Dip. Recipes also feature “Change It Up” tips and recommendations for how to store them or ensure that the ingredients are truly gluten-free.

Looking to replace your popcorn needs with something healthier? You might want to try Betty Crocker’s Cheddar Cauliflower “Popcorn” during your next movie night. Or maybe you want to try out a new stuffed mushroom by wowing guests with some delicious Buffalo Veggie-Stuffed Mushrooms.

In typical fashion, the team behind Betty Crocker has created the perfect cookbook for the kitchen novice looking for easy-to-make snacks and the cooking pro who is ready to explore fun twists on familiar classics.

Betty Crocker Snacks: Easy Ways to Satisfy Your Cravings is a cookbook filled with colorful pictures, mouth-watering recipes, and an easy-to-use layout. Where other cookbooks get stuck in a rut with the same kinds of recipes, Betty Crocker provides a wide array of recipes from easy to difficult, hot to cold, mild to spicy, and sweet to savory.

