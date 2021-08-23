Review: ‘Magic: The Gathering: Planes of the Multiverse (A Visual History)’

Magic: The Gathering is a tabletop card game that was first released in 1993 and now, nearly 30 years later, boasts over 35 million players worldwide. Abrams ComicArts has immortalized the storied multiverse in a gorgeous visual history in the upcoming Magic: The Gathering: Planes of the Multiverse by Jay Annelli.
Magic: The Gathering: Planes of the Multiverse (A Visual History)
The visual guide offers a glimpse into the history behind lore-defining events from the Phyrexian Invasion to the War of the Spark. It also features character profiles for Karn, Narset, Vraska, Sorin Markov, and other fan-favorite Planeswalkers that players will recognize.
Unlike larger visual guides, the full-color hardcover Planes of the Multiverse is easy to fit into your backpack or bag to take with you to conventions or meet-ups. The guide is filled with 256 pages of flawless art, showcasing the fantastical creatures and characters that have made Magic: The Gathering what it is today.
If you are an avid Magic: The Gathering player or looking to brighten the life of your favorite Planeswalker, then you won’t want to miss out on Magic: The Gathering: Planes of the Multiverse. It’s the perfect primer to your MTG-filled life.
Magic: The Gathering: Planes of the Multiverse (A Visual History) is out on August 24th. Order it today!
Maggie Lovitt is the Managing Editor of Entertainment at Your Money Geek, where she covers her favorite topics: Star Wars and pop culture nerdery. She is also a freelance writer and a contributor at Collider and Dorkside of the Force.
When she is not covering entertainment news, she can be found on one of her numerous podcasts or her YouTube channel. In her free time, she is also a novelist, screenwriter, actor, and a member of the Screen Actors Guild.