Review: ‘Lifetime Passes’ is a Surprisingly Endearing Story About Friendship 

Lifetime Passes is a humorously dark graphic novel written by Terry Blas, with gorgeous illustrations by Claudia Aguirre. It tells the story of sixteen-year-old Jackie Chavez, a DACA recipient grappling with her parents’ deportation while balancing a tenuous friendship with a toxic friend group. What starts out as a slice of life turns into an unexpected rollercoaster ride of emotions.

Lifetime Passes is a Surprisingly Endearing Story About Friendship

Jackie lives with her Tía Gina and when she isn’t helping out at the care facility where Gina is a nurse, Jackie is spending time with her friends at the amusement park Kingdom Adventure—a Disney World-inspired theme park. One summer day, the friend group cooks up a plan to use the seniors as their ticket to landing lifetime passes, leading Jackie on a journey of self-discovery and learning the worth of cross-generational friendship.

During the first half of Lifetime Passes, I was confident that I was not going to like it. I was already mentally tabulating the little things that I would include in my review, the critiques of the insufferable Berke and Nikki, but the latter half of the book handled them better than my sharply crafted words ever could have.

Blas clearly has a lot to say about Disney adults, despite the cast of characters being teenagers. He highlights their obsessive and twisted passion for the theme park, to the detriment of their interpersonal relationships with blistering criticism. Additionally, two of the characters—the ones that drew my ire—are “YouVid” vloggers and social media-obsessed narcissists. The satirical caricatures of these characters are perfectly designed to make the readers despise them.

There is a lot of nuance to this graphic novel that would be spoiled if I go into too many details, but Lifetime Passes is a story you have to stick with. There will be moments where you find yourself abhorring the characters on the page and their duplicitous intentions, and even the just desserts that they’re served come with twisted emotions of their own. For a book advertised and marketed as dark and satirical, the final note is surprisingly warm and heartwarming.

Lifetime Passes is like one of those red and green wrapped hard candies that old folks always have on hand—you’re skeptical of them at first, but in the end, they’re always delicious and you miss them when they’re gone.

Lifetime Passes is available for pre-order.