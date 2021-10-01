Review: ‘LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales’ is All Treat (and That’s No Trick)

A little under a year ago, the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special delighted fans by bringing all of their favorite characters — from the Original Trilogy to the Sequel Trilogy and everywhere in between — together in a hilarious fashion. Now, they’re back and this time Poe Dameron is at the helm, taking fans on a thrilling trip through the darkest chapters of Star Wars history with a comedic twist.

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales is All Treat (and That’s No Trick)

After a run-in with a handful of remaining First Order pilots, Poe Dameron is forced to divert his trip to Mustafar, landing just beyond the remains of Darth Vader’s castle. He and BB-8 make a quick trek through the spooky woods, only to discover that Darth Vader’s castle is being turned into a holiday destination spot — with a few gags and gizmos that are very reminiscent of the Disney Parks.

Graballa the Hutt, an enterprising entrepreneur, talks Poe into becoming a spokesperson for Darth Vader’s Castle in return for letting the attraction’s resident repair boy Dean fix his grounded X-Wing. Graballa also reveals that when he purchased Darth Vader’s Castle it came with a creepy crypt-keeper type guy named Vaneé — who appears briefly in the prologue to Terrifying Tales. Vaneé has his own plans for Poe Dameron who he deems as a pilot worthy of retrieving an ancient Sith relic hidden in the castle.

Once Vaneé enters the picture the “terrifying tales” begin and first up is the terrifying tale of Ben Solo. For anyone who read Charles Soule’s brilliant Rise of Kylo Ren, the characters in this tale will be very familiar, but Ren (voiced by the one and only Christian Slater) and his knights take a different route in tempting Ben to the dark side. After all, this is a LEGO movie. This entire tale is hilarious from what they define “Kylo” as meaning to the entire 80s rock-infused sequence of Ben Solo being a bad boy.

In the span of forty-five minutes, a lot actually happens in the film. We get more terrifying tales, this time about Darth Maul and General Grievous which tie into the devious plans of Vaneé. There are some absolutely hilarious callbacks to horror films like The Shining. And Poe and Dean are faced with some life-or-death decisions as they fight against Vaneé’s Transformer-like transformation.

What surprised me the most about Terrifying Tales is that there is an underlying message beneath the humor, self-deprecating jokes, and Star Wars-y mayhem. Dean resists the call to the Dark Side, he learns what it means to be a hero, and Poe Dameron also has some inner reflection in the process. I always approach LEGO movies as nonsensical fun, but I have been pleasantly surprised by the past two. Both the holiday special and the Halloween special have provided well-rounded true-to-character stories.

Memorable Quotes:

“Conquer now, tubby time later.”

“I put the Poe in spokesman.”

“How long did he train on Dagobah? Twenty minutes?”

“I’m not a Kylo!”

“He looks too short to be a Stormtrooper.”

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales is streaming now on Disney+.

