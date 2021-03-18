You have probably seen a dozen commercials or ads talking about showing someone you care about them through candy, flowers, or expensive jewelry.

Whether it's for a holiday, a birthday, or just because it's nice to be able to share your affection with those closest to you through unique and creative ways.

But what if you could make a statement through an easy-to-use app? You're in luck because KOYA can be your go-to platform to send a digital greeting card without the postage!

The KOYA App Will Change the Way You Show that You Care

What could be better than finding new ways to send messages to your loved ones? Finding a free platform to allow you to send experiential messages to your friends and family! That's right, KOYA is an entirely free platform that makes it easy for you to schedules messages in advance, upload personal moments to share for a special occasion, and the app even allows you to send links to gift cards, Spotify songs, or a surprise ticket to an upcoming event.

It might sound too good to be true, but I can assure you that KOYA is 100% real, and you're going to become obsessed with it quickly! KOYA will revolutionize how you experience long-distance relationships, sending messages to your children as an empty nester or communicating with your families in the COVID-19 era. And one of the coolest aspects of KOYA is the way it uses geolocation to help you surprise your favorite person with location-specific messages and gifts.

If you want to try out KOYA without downloading the app, you can send someone a KOYA right from the website! But trust me, you're going to be downloading the app as soon as you finish reading this review.

How Does It Work?

KOYA is insanely easy to use! You can download it on your iPhone (or iPad) and start sending kindness from afar today!

Find KOYA in the App Store. Create an account with your phone number and email. Give KOYA access to your contacts. Give KOYA access to your location. Turn on notifications (so you can receive messages!). You have the option to add your frequent places (like your favorite coffee shop or restaurant). Make your very first KOYA!

To make KOYA work, you and your friends will have to have the app; otherwise, how are they going to receive your special sentiments? The app is still in its early days (it launched in 2019), so here's your opportunity to bring something brand new to your friend group or relationship to show you care in new and fun ways!

Fun Fact: If you and your friends add frequent places to your KOYA account, you can “discover” sweet sentiments that you've left for each other! If you're worried about them not discovering your special message, you can hit a button and guarantee delivery whether they visit a frequent spot or not.

Bottom Line

If you're looking for a fun new way to send messages to your favorite people, you will not want to miss out on the KOYA app. This app feels specifically made for people who love crafting sentimental experiences to show their loved ones just how much they matter to them. No more turning to Canva to create cheeky little messages to share with your friends; you have KOYA now to make your life easier!

What are you waiting for? You know you want to go download it!

And if you find yourself head-over-heels in love with KOYA, they also have an ambassador program so you can share the message of this awesome app with everyone you meet!