If you love trippy futuristic tales like the ones found in episodes of Black Mirror, then stop what you’re doing and pre-order Jennifer Brody’s newest graphic novel 200.

Last year, Jennifer Brody and illustrator Jules Rivera teamed up to create Brody’s debut graphic novel Spectre Deep 6, and their upcoming release 200 lives up to the hype of the edgy sci-fi world they created before.

Jennifer Brody's 200 is a Fresh Take on the Sci-fi Pursuit of Immorality

I am a sucker for dark science fiction, particularly ones that carry the essence of today through the lens of futuristic technology and macabre do-or-die scenarios. This is a graphic novel that would be the right pick for fans of Altered Carbon, Repo! The Genetic Opera, or even the darkest episodes of Netflix’s Black Mirror.

Have you ever wondered what it may be like to live forever? Well, 200 is set in a world where the government developed a cure to allow people to do just that, with the caveat that once they reach the age of 200 they must take a test. If they pass, they are allowed to remain immortal, but if they fail they are euthanized. It’s some seriously dark stuff.

Eva and Owen Thorne have been married for 170 years. They considered themselves soulmates, they did everything together. But then his time was up. On his 200th birthday, they came to take him to his “CAT” test and he never returned. Mere months later, having lost the will to care — she is taken in for her own test.

Graphic novels are no easy feat and Brody and Rivera make for a brilliant team of storytellers, creating a vivid world that feels as real as our own. I was particularly fond of how unabashedly passionate Eva is. She may accept her anticipated demise, but she doesn’t go down without a fight.

Science fiction stories centered around defying death and creating state-of-the-art technology that comes with a price are far from new and yet Brody was able to create a world that feels fresh and new. The 200 is filled with twists, turns, and moments that will have you going “Oh!” when it all clicks into place.

And the best part? The 200 is set up to be a larger story. It ends on a bit of a cliffhanger with the promise of another issue and I have a feeling that Virgil Polaris’ story will be just as exhilarating as Eva’s. But will it be as bittersweet? I’m anxious to find out.

If you’re squeamish about light medical horror or tasteful sexual content, you may want to pass on 200. But if you’re like me and a sucker for twisted sci-fi realms, this is a graphic novel you won’t want to miss out on.

Jennifer Brody’s 200 hits shelves on February 16, 2021. You can pre-order your own copy of 200 from Amazon.