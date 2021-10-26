Review: ‘In Every Generation’ Asks the Question “What Would Buffy Do?” and Answers it With High Stakes Action 

Eighteen years ago, the final episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer appeared on our screens, and one year later, in 2004, the spin-off series Angel closed out the seven years of slayers, vampires, werewolves, demons, hellmouths, and dragons that defined a generation.

In Every Generation Asks the Question “What Would Buffy Do?” and Answers it With High Stakes Action

For two decades, Buffy the Vampire Slayer remained alive at Dark Horse Comics, which continued her adventures well into a twelfth season. In 2019, BOOM! Studios took over the licensing for Buffy, rebooting the series without any continuity with the beloved television series. Now, Disney Hyperion—of all publishers—has launched a brand new series that faithfully continues the world of Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

If you ever uttered the words, “What would Buffy do?” then In Every Generation is the perfect novel for you. The title is, of course, borrowed from the oft-quoted opening title sequence of Buffy the Vampire Slayer: (“Into every generation, a slayer is born: one girl in all the world, a chosen one. She alone will wield the strength and skill to fight the vampires, demons, and the forces of darkness; to stop the spread of their evil and the swell of their number. She is the Slayer.”). While our new slayer is a brand new character, crafted by the ever-talented Kendare Blake, she is also extremely familiar. She’s Mini Red, a.k.a Willow Rosenberg’s daughter, Frankie Rosenberg.

At the start of In Every Generation, Frankie seems perfectly content with her life as a high schooler at Sunnydale High School. She’s practicing to become an eco-witch, following in her mother’s footsteps (pre-Dark Willow) and she’s best friends with Jake Osbourne—just not at school—who is Oz’s nephew and a fellow werewolf. Life is good, right up until the annual Slayer convention is attacked by an unknown force and all of the Slayers are allegedly killed, forcing Frankie into the role as this generation’s Slayer.

There is so much I want to discuss about this book, but there is also so much that I do not want to spoil because this is a journey readers have to go on solely on their own. I felt deliriously giddy reading In Every Generation, retracing familiar narrative arcs and reintroducing myself to Willow, Oz, and Spike. I would also strongly suggest reading this book while listening to the Buffy the Vampire Slayer soundtrack. I love the way Kendare Blake sets up the ever-mounting drama throughout the story, while allowing the new cast of characters to find their own place in this world and feel like teenagers faced with certain death.

In Every Generation not only captures the magic of Buffy the Vampire Slayer—the friendship, the wit, the heart—but it elevates the themes that shaped an entire generation, repackaging them so perfectly for a new generation of Potentials to fall in love with. This is the Buffy the Vampire Slayer story we have been longing for, one detached from the baggage that comes with the original series, and one allowed to stand on its own legs—arms extended, ready to hug it out with a new generation who is coming to their own alongside Frankie the Vampire Slayer and her Scoobies, Hailey, Jake, Sigmund, and a broody demon you’ll just have to meet for yourself.

There are so many little things about In Every Generation that I cannot wait to discuss with fellow Buffy fans. From finally getting answers about what happened with the hoards of demons and slaying demons to Spike taking on a Giles-like role to Willow and Oz’s friendship… Kendare Blake has me fully committed to this new expanded Buffy-verse.

I’m just a girl, standing in front of a streaming service, begging Disney+ to give us an entire series based on this book and the new Scoobies. I know this is just the first (not to be confused with The First) book in this all-new series, but I need more. Kendare Blake paints such a vivid picture with her words that it felt like I was watching Alyson Hannigan, James Marsters, and Seth Green on my screen again. Greenlight it Disney, I’m begging you.

As I finished reading In Every Generation, I did have one lingering question. The Tangled novel I read a few weeks ago featured the Countess Bathory as the main villain and now Frankie and the Scoobies have faced off against the hard-to-kill bloodsucker too… Disney, has the spirit of Countess Bathory taken up residency? Do I need to call Frankie the Vampire Slayer?

In Every Generation is a spectacular return to Buffy the Vampire Slayer and the perfect launch point into a new generation of vampire slaying, high school dances, broody demons, and relatable characters that will guide a new group of Potentials into adulthood.

Kendare Blake’s In Every Generation goes on sale on January 4th, 2022, pre-order it today.