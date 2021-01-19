Whether they’re complicated romantic relationships between advisories, the enduring love of family, or the frayed friendships between a Padawan and Master — Star Wars has always been about relationships.

Put aside the fandom's notion of “shipping” as you dive into I Love You, I Know: Lessons in Love and Friendship, because this is about something more than personal preferences. This is about the very essence of the relationships that make Star Wars compelling and timeless.

Review: I Love You, I Know: Lessons in Love and Friendship

Amy Richau taps into so many of the core emotions of the franchise and masterfully offers relationship advice through them. She has curated the perfect ode to the most important relationships throughout the franchise; from the trilogy films to The Clone Wars and Rebels.

I Love You, I Know: Lessons in Love and Friendship is split into five sections: True Love, Family, Friends, It’s Complicated, Enduring Love. As a sucker for true love, I went straight to that section of the book and I was not disappointed. Han and Leia, Padmé and Anakin, Satine and Obi-Wan, Hera and Kanan, and Val and Beckett. It was nice to see enduring love behind the friendships of Han and Chewie and C-3PO and R2-D2 discussed alongside the blink-and-you-miss-it relationship of Larma D’Arcy and Wrobie Tyce.

If you are looking for a Valentine’s Day gift for your sweetheart I Love You, I Know: Lessons in Love and Friendship is the perfect pick. If you’re single, or not looking to mingle, don’t be deterred by that sentiment. This Star Wars book features wisdom related to friendship, romance, familial love, and everything in between. The book is a visual delight, filled with memorable quotes, light-hearted relationship advice, and classic moments and characters from a galaxy far, far away. Share this sweet book with someone special in your life.

Fans of Amy Ratcliffe’s Star Wars: The Jedi Mind: Secrets from the Force for Balance and Peace will want to pick-up their own copy of Amy Richau’s I Love You, I Know: Lessons in Love and Friendship.