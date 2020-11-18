If you have been longing to relive the holiday magic that can only be found at the Disney Parks, then you will want to pick up this magnificent visual delight of a book. Peek behind the scenes into the work of the Imagineers around the world as they bring the holiday season to life at Disney Parks near and far.

Graham Allan, Rebecca Cline, and Charlie Price make for a dream team of narrative storytellers, weaving readers through the rich history of the Halloween and Christmas traditions in the newly released Holiday Magic at the Disney Parks: Celebrations Around the World from Fall to Winter. This coffee table book is sure to capture any Disney fan’s interest, providing a rare look into the hard work that goes into creating the Halloween and Christmas traditions we love at the Disney Parks.

From every resort and cruise to every parade; from the light shows to holiday displays; from shopping to dining, and every character that comes to life for the holidays, this book tells it all. Through over 1,900 pictures and over 380 pages, you will see how all of that Disney magic comes together.

“Does your heart hold the magic of the holidays? Is it filled with warm memories just waiting to be discovered again? Well, now is the time to open your heart, believe in that magic, and remember those treasured moments. Oh, they're still there, deep within you, waiting to touch you once more. So come along, as the magic of the seasons leads the way.” — Believe… In Holiday Magic Firework Show

One of the best parts of Holiday Magic at the Disney Parks is the dedication to the history of the parks. As you read through the book, you will see how the traditions that we love and know originated, and see incredible pictures from traditions that no longer exist. You will also come away with a newfound respect for the Disney Cast Members who make the holidays appear overnight throughout the parks and park-adjacent properties.

We don’t want to spoil too much about the secrets unveiled within the pages of this book, but Disney fans will love this rare glimpse into the Disney warehouses where the holidays live year-round and the detailed concept art and illustrations that help the Imagineers bring the magic to life.

Bring the Disney magic home for only $54. Pick up your copy today.