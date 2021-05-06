I’m old. Not like old old, but old enough that I never felt like the target demographic that the original High School Musical was marketed towards. That doesn’t mean that I haven’t seen the original film and the sequel and the third film like a dozen times. That also doesn’t mean that I don’t know every lyric of every song. Because I do. But that does mean that I’m old enough that when I watched the first episode of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Disney+, I decided that I was officially old.

Review: High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: The Road Trip

I have a vague understanding of the plot of the series, but mostly I just knew that there was some behind-the-scenes drama about a “Driver’s License.” I jumped straight into High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: The Road Trip completely unaware of what has been happening to these characters. Fortunately, you don’t really have to know everything to enjoy this book.

The author, Melissa de la Cruz, cleverly began each character’s chapter with more than enough information to give you a really clear picture of where each teen is emotionally. They’re all coming from the high of their closing night performance, there have been fights, break-ups, make-ups, and all of that teen drama that high school thrives on.

The book centers around the cast of characters from High School Musical: The Series going to a High School Musical convention and attending panels and workshops and meeting the original cast. Which is just, you know, a really fun concept.

Personally, I related to Miss Jenn while reading the book. I too would totally be geeked out at the prospect of meeting Lucas Grabeel. Not because of High School Musical though, but because of Halloweentown High. I also loved the interlude chapters with “Six Things Miss Jenn Realizes at the Motel, in Random Order” and “Miss Jenn’s Top Five Regrets at #HSMCon.”

The book is very well written and it’s fun regardless of your attachment to High School Musical. It’s definitely the perfect book for fans of the series who are wanting a little more fun from their new favorite characters. It might even be the perfect book for getting your teen or tween into reading this summer.

The chapters alternate between each of the main characters: Nini, Carlos, Kourtney, Big Red, Ashlyn, Ricky, and E.J., though sometimes it was difficult to tell the difference between their voices. Which, given what I saw of the first episode of the series, probably isn’t a book problem. I really loved the “Insta Interludes” from E.J. and the interspersed text bubbles, which gave the book a very modern feel.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: The Road Trip manages to capture the heart of the new Disney+ series, while playing into the nostalgia of the original film franchise, making this the perfect book for fans of the originals to enjoy with the children in their life who know High School Musical for the series.

The book is geared towards 8-12-year-olds, though I do think it skews towards the 12-16 demographic. It’s a fun, easy read with some really clever choices and interesting characters.

