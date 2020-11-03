Star Wars celebrates forty years of The Empire Strikes Back with forty stories that bring to life new points of view during a pivotal moment in galactic history.

Over the past few years, Star Wars has excelled at ambitious anthologies that bring new tales to the forefront of familiar stories. Greg Rucka tackled the Before Awakening anthology, Star Wars: From a Certain Point of View brought together forty authors to expand on A New Hope, and The Clone Wars: Stories of Light and Dark gave a deeper insight into eleven individually authored Clone Wars stories.

Now, for the fortieth anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back forty talented authors have been assembled to bring to life Rebels, Imperials, and creatures alike in From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back.

The anthology is organized chronologically with The Empire Strikes Back, beginning with a cleverly crafted nod to Dagobah, the high stakes at the Echo Base during the Battle of Hoth, the Empire’s victories and follies, and Cloud City. No stone is left unturned when it comes to these stories. If you have ever wanted to know about the inner thoughts of a Wampa, or to ride along with crash-prone TIE pilots, or if you ever wanted to know if the Whills were aware of Starfleet (yes, that Starfleet) then this is the anthology for you.

It is truly difficult to pick just a handful of stories to highlight as the “best” of the anthology, as they are all fantastic glimpses into The Empire Strikes Back. Some feature familiar friends like Wedge Antilles and Jaxxon, while others give life to previously nameless background Rebels, Imperial pilots, and droids. That is where these anthologies are at their strongest. Star Wars fans live for learning the names of new characters and expanding on the already known canon.

Just as your favorite Star Wars movie may not be my favorite Star Wars movie, you are bound to find stories in this anthology that speak to you in ways that my favorites didn’t. Here is a shortlist of the stories that have lingered with me after completion:

Hunger by Mark Oshiro

A Good Kiss by C.B. Lee

Rendezvous Point by Jason Fry

Rogue Two by Gary Whitta

Amara Kel’s Rules for TIE Pilot Survival (Probably ) by Django Wexler

Stet! by Daniel José Older

Wait for It by Zoraida Córdova

Like with previous Star Wars anthologies, you are bound to stumble across a story or two that doesn’t match the tone of a Star Wars film, but that is what is so great about anthologies. Where else can you find various forms of storytelling bound into the same volume? You won’t want to miss out on From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back.

From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back hits shelves November 10th.

Last Updated on November 3, 2020 by Maggie Lovitt