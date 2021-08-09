Review: FlexiSpot’s Kana Pro Bamboo Standing Desk Will Change Your Home Office Forever

Standing desks have been around since the late 18th century, but over the past year they have gained popularity anew. The shift to work-from-home forced a lot of people to reconsider their home office spaces and many people are still trying to figure out what their preferred work environment at home is.

Oftentimes home offices are strapped for space and people are looking for multi-purpose surfaces that have dual functions. Others are looking for ergonomic workstations and desks that allow them to get fit while pulling long hours hunched over their computer. This is where the FlexiSpot’s Kana Pro Bamboo Standing Desk comes in.

FlexiSpot’s Kana Pro Bamboo Standing Desk Will Change Your Home Office Forever

The Kana Pro Bamboo Standing Desk has two design options for its beautiful bamboo desktop. Bamboo is the perfect surface for a desk because it’s twice as durable as ordinary wood and the lacquer coating is scratch-resistant, and it resists water and insects too.

In addition to choosing from a regular or curved bamboo desktop, you can pick between a white or black base to match your office space. The desk also comes in five sizes ranging from 48” x 24” to 78” x 30”. The larger the desk, the more expensive it is, however. You can also add on casters for an additional cost. The Kana Pro Bamboo Standing Desk is sleek and stylish and would match any home office style, whether you’re looking for warm and cozy or a modern aesthetic.

FlexiSport was kind enough to send us a 48” x 24” curved Kana Pro Bamboo Standing Desk to check out for this review. It arrived in two separate shipments and both the desk and the base were extremely well packaged. There were no scratches, dinks, or flaws in either product.

All of the screws and bolts are provided in the kit, including a hex key, but you will need a Phillips-Head screwdriver and drill to attach the base to the desk. The desk is rated to handle up to 275 lbs, so you can expect the base to be quite heavy. Depending on how much you can comfortably lift, you may need some assistance to put the desk together. Set-up takes about forty-five minutes to an hour to complete. The instructions are very clear and easy to follow.

Perhaps the greatest aspect of the Kana Pro Bamboo Standing Desk is the dual-motor lifting system, that raises and lowers the desk. Beneath the desk, there is a groove to hide the cables. The motor is housed there and it is connected to the premium keypad with an easy-to-read LED display. The display features four memory presets and a timer that alerts you to switch positions, and it features a child lock to keep little hands from changing the desk’s height without you.

FlexiSpot’s Kana Pro Bamboo Standing Desk is perfect for someone who wants to raise their desk and stand during the day, but lower it down to an optimal sitting desk height to stream on Twitch at night. It’s remarkably sturdy, very durable, and the motor is shockingly silent.

If you are looking for a new desk to change up your office space with, check out what FlexiSpot has to offer. The 48” x 24” desk is the perfect size for most home office spaces and it retails for $700. The desk comes with an industry-leading warranty — 7 years for the frame and 1 year for the top. FlexiSpot also has that in-demand Under Desk Bike that went viral on TikTok last year, which would pair nicely with your new Kana Pro Bamboo Standing Desk.

The Kana Pro Bamboo Standing Desk is worth the price tag if you’re looking to change up your office space and take some of the strain off of your back.