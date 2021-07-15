What would happen if a blood moon turned farm animals into zombies? Well, that’s exactly the dilemma that Cricket and Tilly are faced with during their first Halloween in Disney’s Big City Greens: Blood Moon.

Disney’s Big City Greens: Blood Moon

This story is a retelling of the Halloween episode of Big City Greens by the same name. The book is written for ages 6-8, though it is suitable for older fans of the series. It’s a super fun short story that follows the characters of the series as they have to face off against a legion of zombie animals.

In a lot of ways Big City Greens: Blood Moon feels like a collection of stills from the episode that originally aired in 2018, but that’s exactly what it’s meant to be! With a little added dialogue and description, you get a fuller picture of Cricket and Tilly’s plight.

It’s a light-hearted and fun book that would be perfectly paired with Nightmare Before Christmas: 13 Days of Christmas if you’re looking to bring a little Halloween merriment to your kid’s summer reading list. You can watch Big City Greens over on Disney+, the series is ongoing and due for another season soon.

Disney’s Big City Greens: Blood Moon is on sale on now.