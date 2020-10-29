Join the smallest Mouse Watch recruit in Disney Books’ first volume of their new The Mouse Watch series, which brings the nostalgia Chip and Dale and the Rescue Rangers to life in the pages of a book for a new generation.

SYNOPSIS: You’ve heard of the Rescue Rangers. Now meet the Mouse Watch. Around the globe, exceptional mice live in the shadows. Under the direction of famed mouse inventor Gadget Hackwrench, they work together as a team to solve BIG problems using SMALL gadgets. They are highly trained. They are nearly invisible. And they love cheese. Their mission: save the world. Bernadette is a small— but brave— mouse with a score to settle. Jarvis is a sensitive rat with a big appetite and unmatched puzzle-solving skills. Both are eager to prove their worth as the youngest, newest recruits to the Mouse Watch. But before their first day of training is through, Bernie and Jarvis find themselves at the center of an evil plot orchestrated by the Rogue Animal Thieves Society (R.A.T.S.). Soon they are catapulted from new recruits into full-on action heroes, as they learn how to work together to save the Mouse Watch— and the world as they know it. Mission Impossible meets “Mice in Black” in this action-packed middle-grade adventure that will take readers on an epic thrill ride and leave them ready to join the Watch!

Bernadette (or “Bernie”) makes for a precocious and endearing protagonist as she tries to gain the attention of the Mouse Watch through increasingly daring ways, before finally earning her place in the organization. Think James Bond, but with mice.

J.J. Gilbert has delivered audiences with a fast-paced, engaging, and clever glimpse into a familiar world. Gilbert deftly creates a world around the cast of rodentia, building a vivid universe that will have readers looking at mice in a whole new way. There certainly are elements for more advanced readers, particularly where Dr. Thornpaw’s human experiments are involved.

She is inducted into Mouse Watch not because of her codebreaking skills, but because of her bravery. Bernie is thrust into action, going from raw recruit to superagent in a short period of time. She’s paired with a rat named Jarvis, who helps her transform her preconceived notions about rats, after her brother’s demise at the hands of a mechanical rat. That alone makes for a nice allusion for young readers, teaching them not to judge people who are similar to them, just because of past experiences. We do like a good book with morals.

While Dr. Thornpaw makes for a terrifying villain, the true villain is introduced in the final few pages of the book which is sure to leave readers saying, “Yes. We want to know what happens next!”.

The Mouse Watch arrives on November 3rd, 2020.

Last Updated on October 29, 2020 by Maggie Lovitt