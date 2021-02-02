Gather around Whovians! Doctor Who has been around for ages (58 years, but who's counting?), and in that time, it has gained a huge international following. Everyone has their favorite doctor and their motley crew of friends.

Regardless of who your favorite Doctor is, one thing is clear, the Doctor Who universe is expansive. The show features several Earth oddities and even more intergalactic ones. There are many out-of-this-world, weird, and crazy things in every single episode of Doctor Who, and usually, the food is on the more mundane things you’ll see.

However, this cookbook aims to shift that paradigm. Dining with the Doctor: An Unauthorized Whovian Cookbook is a unique approach to Doctor Who-themed cooking. This book is perfect for those who want to host a Doctor Who themed party or those who want a little extra flavor to their daily repertoire of meal options. The Dining with the Doctor: The Unauthorized Whovian Cookbook is a delight for any everyday cook who wants their food to look like it came directly out of your favorite episode of the show.

Chris-Rachel Osland, the author of Dining with the Doctor: The Unauthorized Whovian Cookbook, is a full-time nerd and a freelance writer. She’s written several other cookbooks, including An Unexpected Cookbook: The Unofficial Book of Hobbit Cookery and Wood for Sheep: The Unauthorized Settlers Cookbook. Enjoy artistic and aesthetically pleasing dishes designed to set your nerd hearts alight.

The 102-page cookbook features 6 different series: cuisine sections: Last of the Time Lords, Rose Meets, the Regeneration, Smith and Jones, the Doctor-Donna, The Girl Who Waited, and Hello, Sweetie. Over 140 recipes correspond to a season and episode, with titles that are listed that specifically reference a season and episode.

Each recipe discusses a little bit about the episode it is named for, which is great for those who appreciate a little context and want to time their recipes to a binge-watching session. This book features recipes for cooks of all levels and offers some British twists to some American favorites. There are definitely some recipe options that work well for kids and adults, and while there are definitely recipes that don’t call for meat, there aren’t any that specify that they are for vegetarians.

Many of these recipes also have pictures, and believe me, some of them are definitely eye-catching and fun.

Quarantine is still going strong, so now is the perfect time to jump your culinary sculpting skills up a notch. I’ll be honest, some of these recipes are obviously designed for purely aesthetic reasons, and I definitely don’t recommend eating some of them as they are presented.

Trying Recipes from Dining with the Doctor: The Unauthorized Whovian Cookbook

Deffry Vale School Chips with Krillitane Oil Good prep, quality seasonings, and actually making your own sauce are the keys to this recipe. Sure, you could do this the easy way with store-bought fries and green ketchup, but believe me when I say that doing this from scratch is worth it. The recipe calls for relatively small portions, which is fine, if you actually want to eat the recommended serving size for fries. However, if you're like me, then you don't care about the recommended serving sizes for your fries, so let's be honest and say you'll want to double your recipe, especially if you've got kids.

Moon Cake Pops The only thing better than cake is cake pops. Quality chocolates are the name of the game. There isn't a definite number of cake pops this recipe makes, it all depends on how big you make your portions. This is a good recipe for kids, especially those who like playing in play-doh. Also, it's delicious.

The Doctor's Omelet What's the only thing better than eggs for breakfast? How about an omelet with all the good stuff. I love omelets, and this recipe is excellent. Don't skimp on the meat, and if you're anything like me, then you'll also want the cheese to be the good stuff as well. Trust me; it's worth it. It is also great with a variety of toppings. I tried it with traditional toppings, like butter, but found it was also great with things like cream cheese and fruit.

British Style Custard British custard is way better than the stuff we Americans consider custard. The main thing here is to embrace the double cream, it is different from what Americans usually use, but it is vital for a good British custard. Plus, the custard is very versatile; there are tons of British recipes that call for custard. You can serve custard with a variety of dishes. The extra creaminess and consistency is a game-changer for this custard. Pro tip: This recipe is also great as part of a smoothie or used as an icing base.

This cookbook is lots of fun for a casual chef who wants to really let loose and have fun with their food and nerd obsessions.

Final Thoughts

Dining with the Doctor: The Unauthorized Whovian Cookbook is a fun cookbook for Doctor Who fans. Doctor Who lore and aesthetic dedication are evident on every page, and the recipes are fun. The Dining with the Doctor: The Unauthorized Whovian Cookbook is a great cookbook for those looking for a time in the kitchen.

Everyone can find something to enjoy in this book. There are definitely some challenges for any chef, whether you have little helpers or rock a kitchen all on your own. These recipes are great because you can do things the easy way and take a few shortcuts or the long way from scratch for personalization. While some of these recipes definitely have a British twist, this cookbook is for Americans, which means that most ingredients can be found just about anywhere.

This is not a book specifically for kids, but kids will definitely love things like brownie fingers and white chocolate covered strawberries with designs to look like cybermen. There are plenty of adult specialized dishes as well. The best part about these recipes is that they are great for a party and great disassembled and eaten for dinner. Many of these recipes are quite versatile and can be used in a lot of dishes.

My favorite thing about this book is that these dishes are straight out of Doctor Who, and even the most basic of fans will recognize the references dropped in this book. Any fan can relate to this book, the pictures are realistic, and the author is upfront about exactly what this book and the recipes are for.

So buckle up and get prepared for a dinner party or just a dinner fit for a TARDIS.