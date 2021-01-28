Superheroes may be known for fighting crime, but in a flash DC Comics has tasked them with teaching science in creative ways in the upcoming Flash Facts graphic novel.

If you’ve ever gone to a comic con with me, then you probably know that at some point during the day I’m going to make my way to the exhibit hall to find the NASA booth or whatever STEM-adjacent booth is around them. I love science, even if I’m not exactly a science-minded person. That’s what makes those booths at comic con so great because they're packaged in a way that it intersects with superhero geeks (like me) and the real-life superheroes bringing sci-fi tech into reality.

DC Comics' Flash Facts is the Perfect Intersection of Superheroes and Science

Needless to say, I was tremendously excited for DC Comics’ Flash Facts. It may be designed for middle-grade readers, but science is for everyone and anyone can find joy in this graphic novel. It’s an anthology of ten fun adventures into science and technology, meant to engage young minds to get excited about the STEM field in an accessible way.

Whether you’re a parent of a curious child, a teacher looking for new reading material, or looking for a great gift for the middle grader in your life — this is a book that’s going to stick the landing with its audience. Especially if they love DC superheroes like Batman, Cyborg, Supergirl, or the Flash. This graphic novel finds a way to merge superhero antics with 3-D printing, space, forensics, weather and so much more.

Each superhero adventure has been written and illustrated by a different team of creators, which gives a different look and feel to each chapter of Flash Facts and will keep young readers engaged. These talented teams are composed of some of the biggest names in comics. Varian Johnson (Twins), Cecil Castellucci (Shade, the Changing Girl), Kirk Scroggs (Snoop Troop, The Secret Spiral of Swamp Kid), Michael Northrop (Tomb Quest, Dear Justice League), Isaac Goodhart (Under the Moon: A Catwoman Tale) to name only a few.

The stories are fast-paced, packed with clever dialogue, and relatable characters. It’s a great way to introduce science-loving kids to some of the best superheroes and to introduce comic book-loving kids to cool science facts.

The best part of this graphic novel, which would have been my favorite part as a middle grader, is the last few pages of it. Once you get through all of the science-themed adventures, there are seven fun science experiments to try out at home. Plus there are even resources to find more science activities to stimulate young minds.

The Flash Facts graphic novel was curated by the award-winning actress, scientist, and author Mayim Bialik. The book hits bookshelves on February 2nd and it is sure to be a hit with middle-grade readers and science-loving adults alike. Pre-order it today.